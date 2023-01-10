Stetson Bennett proclaims Georgia ‘Champions of the whole damn world’ after 65-7 rout

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Stetson Bennett made his final appearance in a Georgia football uniform a special one, and celebrated in appropriate fashion. “Champions of the whole damn world, man,” Bennett said after accounting for six touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 65-7 win over TCU. “I don’t know. Just trying to see everybody for the last time, hug everybody. Trying not to cry.” Bennett and Georgia had the Horned Frogs’ fans in tears by halftime at SoFi Stadium, charging out to a 38-7 lead by intermission.

Bennett accounted for two of the Bulldogs' first three touchdowns on runs of 21 yards and 6 yards. "We knew with their defense that my legs were going to be a part of it," Bennett said. "(Offensive coordinator Todd) Monken made two great calls, and I just trusted, went out there, and they made blocks.

“I didn’t get touched on both ones.” Bennett was 18-of-25 passing for 304 yards and 4 touchdowns passing, too, tying LSU’s Joe Burrow for most TDs account for in a CFP championship game. Coach Kirby Smart called a timeout with 13:25 left and Georgia leading 52-7 to give Bulldogs’ fans a chance to honor Bennett, a 25-year-old former walk-on.