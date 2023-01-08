Georgia building 2023′s preseason No. 1-ranked team while preparing for Monday CFP title game

LOS ANGELES — The final moments of the 2022 season are ticking away, but already, the look ahead to the 2023 campaign is underway. Coach Kirby Smart explained that in Georgia’s case, it is incidental but necessary, as he reflected back on the building of these 2022 Bulldogs. “I really think a lot of the reason we were able to turn our roster over from last year to this year was the practices and preparation we had at this time of year,” said Smart, whose program looks to win a second-straight national championship when it plays TCU at 7:30 p.m. on Monday at SoFi Stadium.

“As we were finishing the year last year, we were getting really high-quality work out of about, I would say, seven or eight kids starting for us.” It has been well-documented Georgia had plenty to replace, with an NFL Draft-record 15 players selected, along with another 13 that left the program via the transfer portal. Many prognosticators believe the Bulldogs will be the best team in college football next year, too, as capable quarterbacks await the opportunity to replace Stetson Bennett.

Per the Action Sports Network, the 2023 preseason Top 10 .… 1. Georgia 2. Alabama

3. Michigan 4. Florida State 5. Ohio State 6. LSU 7. Penn State 8. Washington

9. Clemson 10. Oregon The Bulldogs lose several key players, such as projected 2023 NFL Draft picks Jalen Carter, Broderick Jones, Kelee Ringo, Kenny McIntosh, Nolan Smith, Darnell Washington and Christoper Smith. But as Smart noted on Sunday, the prep to replace those stars is already underway. “The way we do our reps as the year goes, our 2s get a little more volume and our 1s get a little less knowing that the 2s need the work and might be up for call as you have injuries,” Smart said. “So the guys that are playing now that were 2s last year, in some cases 3s, they got a lot of work.”