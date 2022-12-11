Georgia CB Kamari Lassiter reveals secondary mindset after allowing 502 yards passing

ATHENS — Kamari Lassiter knows what’s next at Georgia practice after the Bulldogs surrendered a season-high 502 yards of passing to LSU. “We just have to work on all phases of the game, our communication and our execution of the calls,” Lassiter told Aaron Murray during a paid Players Lounge interview. “Just staying composed when our backs against the wall, that’s all it comes down to.”

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs next play No. 4 Ohio State at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 in the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. RELATED: Kirby reacts to Ohio State pairing, pushes back on Herbstreit Lassiter, a sophomore cornerback, has quietly had a good year opposite Kelee Ringo.

While Ringo is known for his sensational athleticism and timely plays, Lassiter has emerged as a more steady and consistent player. Lassiter stepped up with four tackles in the 50-30 win over LSU in the SEC Championship, including one behind the line of scrimmage, and he also had a pass breakup. RELATED: Georgia SEC title cause for celebration, pairing with Ohio State cause for concern

Murray, who in addition to his media work markets and promotes Georgia players, asked Lassiter when he knew the Bulldogs finally had the Tigers beat. “Whenever (Robert Beal) got that strip sack at the end of the game,” Lassiter said, referring to the LSU turnover with 3:21 remaining. “All the way up until then, LSU never really stopped fighting. We were throwing blows, throwing haymakers at each other.” Georgia coach Kirby Smart was thrilled with the win, as it was the Bulldogs’ first SEC Championship Game victory since 2017. But Smart was not pleased with the defense, which fell from No. 1 to No. 2 in the nation in scoring defense by allowing a season-high 30 points. RELATED: Dawgs open as solid favorite, ESPN experts cite Atlanta stadium advantage

“We need to work on a lot of things,” Smart said. “Our guys understand as the year goes on, teams tackle poorly, teams cover poorly. Defense usually deteriorates. “That’s not the culture here. It won’t be accepted or tolerated, so we got to fix it.” Georgia will be facing arguably the most dangerous quarterback it has seen this season in the form of C.J. Stroud. Stroud led the nation with a 176.24 pass efficiency mark, throwing for 37 touchdowns with just 6 interceptions. Lassiter agreed with Murray that the return of a healthy Jalen Carter — recently projected as the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft — has made a difference. Certainly, Carter made a difference against LSU, pushing the pocket and providing perhaps the defensive oil painting moment of the year when he lifted Tigers’ QB, Jayden Daniels, in the air and shot up the “No. 1″ sign with his free arm.