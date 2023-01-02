Kirby Smart declines lazy narrative after win over Ohio State, says Stetson Bennett ‘must play better’

ATLANTA — Kirby Smart has taken Georgia football to the top by maintaining championship standards, even when if means raining on his own parade. Stetson Bennett appeared at his best on Georgia’s final scoring drive, but Smart wasn’t about to pile on to the lazy narrative that the Bulldogs’ quarterback carried the team or had a complete outing. RELATED: Stetson Bennett shares thoughts from inside huddle on game-winning drive

“He showed great competitive character,” Smart said after Georgia advanced to the CFP Championship Game by holding on for a 42-41 win over Ohio State Saturday night. “But he’s got to play within our system, (and) he’s got to do what he’s coached to do or you can’t win games.” RELATED: Stetson Bennett understands, responds to tough coaching from Monken, Smart

Bennett was 23-of-34 passing for 398 yards with 3 touchdowns and an interception in a game the Bulldogs trailed 38-24 entering the fourth quarter. Georgia was struggling to keep up offensively and match up defensively until Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was knocked out of the game with 31 seconds left in the third quarter. Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud had appeared unstoppable at times before Harrison’s injury.

Smart was quick to point out how the Bulldogs’ defensive stops in the fourth quarter opened the door for Bennett to redeem himself after what had been a shaky third quarter, completing just 1 of 4 passes for 17 yards. “He didn’t get those (game-winning) opportunities until the defense stopped them, and we got fortunate to stop them a couple of times,” Smart said. “He must play better if we expect to win the next one.” Smart sets a high standard for Georgia football and makes no apologies for demanding and going after the best, to the point the Bulldogs pursued Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams in the transfer portal after Bennett helped UGA win the 2021 championship. RELATED: The truth about Stetson Bennett’s incredible journey with the Georgia Bulldogs Williams chose to follow his Oklahoma coach to USC, and the resilient Bennett has returned to lead a reloaded Georgia team that lost 15 NFL draft picks to an SEC championship and the first 14-0 record in school history. Next up, Georgia is a historically large favorite to beat TCU in the CFP Championship Game at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The 14-point spread is the largest since college football went to a unified championship system with the BCS in 1998.