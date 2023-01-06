TCU’s Sonny Dykes updates Kendre Miller status at arrival, ready to focus on Georgia
LOS ANGELES — TCU coach Sonny Dykes is ready for his Horned Frogs to get focused in on Georgia after their arrival Friday afternoon in Los Angeles.
“They know what they’ve done to get ready to play well, and we’ll do the same things here,” said Dykes, whose team arrived via an American Airlines charter.
“We’re glad to be here, we’ve earned our way here, it hasn’t been easy,” he said. “But we’re a top football team and team that’s very opportunistic and we’ll have to be that way on Monday.”
TCU beat Michigan 51-45 in the CFP Fiesta Bowl Semifinal last Saturday to advance to play No. 1-ranked Georgia at 7:30 p.m. on Monday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
Dykes said the Horned Frogs’ star running back, Kendre Miller, who suffered a lower-body injury against Michigan, put some work in on Thursday.
“Kendre did a little bit of work yesterday that he hadn’t done and responded well to it,” Dykes said. “I don’t think his status has changed, he’s still questionable. It depends on how he feels over the next 24 hours. We’ll have a pretty good idea at this time tomorrow.”
Georgia is scheduled to arrive in Los Angeles at approximately 6:15 eastern time.
The Bulldogs also have players who are questionable for the game in tight end Darnell Washington and right tackle Warren McClendon.
Coach Kirby Smart has said he’s hopeful both will be available for the Bulldogs.