TCU’s Sonny Dykes updates Kendre Miller status at arrival, ready to focus on Georgia

LOS ANGELES — TCU coach Sonny Dykes is ready for his Horned Frogs to get focused in on Georgia after their arrival Friday afternoon in Los Angeles.

“They know what they’ve done to get ready to play well, and we’ll do the same things here,” said Dykes, whose team arrived via an American Airlines charter.

“We’re glad to be here, we’ve earned our way here, it hasn’t been easy,” he said. “But we’re a top football team and team that’s very opportunistic and we’ll have to be that way on Monday.”