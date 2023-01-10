Stetson Bennett sets Georgia football single-season passing record with hot start in 2023 National Championship Game

He also set a school record in the opening quarter, as he became GEorgia’s single-season passing leader. He threw for 121 yards on nine pass attempts in the first quarter, giving him 3,944 yards in his career. The previous mark was held by Aaron Murray, set back in 2012.

Bennett now has 33 touchdowns on the season, as he threw a 37-yard touchdown to Ladd McConkey to give the Bulldogs a 17-7 lead.

“I’d say I’m as updated as I want to be,” Bennett said on if he was aware the possibility of breaking Murray’s record earlier this week. ”We still have a season. And we’ve still got one more game left. And all that stuff will still be there after that if I do want to look at it eventually. But now’s not the time.”