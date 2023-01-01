Dawgnation Logo
(4) Ohio State
7
1st QTR
8:16
0
(1) Georgia
  • (3) TCU
    51
    Final
    (2) Michigan
    45
  • (24) Mississippi State
    Mon, 1/2 on ESPN2 @5:00 ET
    Illinois
    (14) Tulane
    Mon, 1/2 on ESPN @6:00 ET
    (8) USC
    (16) LSU
    Mon, 1/2 on ABC @6:00 ET
    Purdue
    (9) Penn State
    Mon, 1/2 on ESPN @10:00 ET
    (7) Utah
  • (21) Texas
    20
    Final
    (12) Washington
    27
    Maryland
    16
    Final
    (25) North Carolina State
    12
    Pittsburgh
    37
    Final
    (18) UCLA
    35
    (19) Notre Dame
    45
    Final
    (20) South Carolina
    38
  • Ohio
    30
    Final
    Wyoming
    27
TCU beat Michigan 51-45 in the CFP Fiesta Bowl Semifinal in Glendale, Ariz., on Saturday night,
TCU shocks Michigan in CFP Fiesta Bowl, awaits Georgia-Ohio State winner in title game

ATLANTA — TCU punched its ticket to the CFP Championship Game with a 51-45 win over Michigan on Saturday night.

The winner of the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal between Georgia (13-0) and Ohio State (11-1) will play the Horned Fogs at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 9 in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

The Bulldogs are 4-0 all-time against TCU, last meeting the Horned Frogs at the conclusion of Coach Kirby Smart’s first season in 2016, a 31-23 win in the Liberty Bowl.

TCU will likely be a prohibitive underdog over whoever they face, whether it is No. 1 Georgia or No. 4 Ohio State.

The No. 3-seed Horned Frogs (13-1) led from wire-to-wire over the No. 2-seed Wolverines (13-1), racing to a 21-6 halftime lead that few saw coming.

Michigan tailback Donovan Edwards broke loose on a 54-yard run on the first play from scrimmage, running behind a Wolverines’ offensive line that was named the Joe Moore Award winners for a second-straight season.

But facing a fourth-and-goal from the TCU 2, Coach Jim Harbaugh opted for some razzle dazzle, and the Horned Frogs stopped what was going to be a reverse throw-back pass to the quarterback.

Little did Michigan fans know the Wolverines would not get into the end zone for a touchdown until there was 6:32 left in the third quarter, drawing to within 21-16 on a J.J. McCarthy TD pass to Ronnie Bell.

McCarthy was 20-of-34 passing for 2 touchdowns, but also, 2 interceptions that were returned for TCU touchdowns.

TCU quarterback Max Duggan, the Heisman Trophy runner-up, was 14-of-29 passing for 225 yards with 2 TDs and 2 Interceptions.

Michigan-TCU Boxscore
