5 questions with TCU beat writer: Why Horned Frogs have ‘punchers chance’ at upset

ATHENS — Kirby Smart has seen to it that Georgia move on from its historic and memorable 42-41 shootout win over Ohio State in a clash of college football titans last Saturday night. The Bulldogs’ fans will talk about that New Year’s Eve Peach Bowl victory for ages, as it has continued to dominate conversations and social media posts even as the national championship game closes in. The fact Georgia opened as a two-touchdown favorite TCU probably has something to do with that, as many anticipate Smart and his 14-0 team finishing the job at 7:30 p.m. next Monday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Smart, however, has reminded his team humility remains one week away, and there were plenty of things for the Bulldogs to clean up after surviving a potent Ohio State offense and overcoming an aggressive Buckeyes’ defense that held UGA to 2-of-10 on third-down conversions. The 13-1 Horned Frogs, meanwhile, enter the game with the momentum of a 51-45 upset win over Big Ten champ Michigan in the CFP Fiesta Bowl Semifinal last Saturday in Arizona. TCU has beaten six ranked opponents — to Georgia’s four — and coach Sonny Dykes has openly shared his team’s confidence and sense of belonging on the championship stage.

Steven Johnson, who expertly covers the Horned Frogs for the highly esteemed Fort Worth Star-Telegram, took time to provide DawgNation with an early look at TCU as the teams have both begun their “game week” preparation: 1. What makes TCU quarterback Max Duggan so special, on and off the field? Steven: On the field, I would say it’s his intangibles and physicality. He’s not afraid to lower his shoulder to pick up the first down or score a touchdown. Duggan has the speed to break off big runs and keep the chains moving. Aside from the Michigan game, his deep ball accuracy has been among the best in the country. Duggan improved a lot as a passer with his touch and confidence in Coach Sonny Dykes’ offensive scheme.

Off the field, Duggan just loves TCU. He could have easily transferred to another Power-5 school, but Duggan wanted to stay with his teammates for another year and said he wanted to leave TCU in a better place than when he got here. Duggan has already done that this season. He’s a selfless player who doesn’t really enjoy the spotlight, and he is just a humble kid that handled losing his job in the best way imaginable by sticking around and winning it back. 2. When did you know this TCU team might be special, and what were the signs? Steven: My first impression was the first day of fall camp, when we got to watch a lot of practice and I couldn’t help but notice the talent. I was surprised that the team I was watching had only won five or six games each of the past few years. But everybody looks good in practice right? So when they blew out a healthy Oklahoma team in the fourth game of the season (55-24), that was the real moment that I, and the rest of the program, really felt like this could be a special year.

OU wasn’t great, but TCU looked like it was in a completely different class, and that just doesn’t happen historically when they face the Sooners. 3. Other than Duggan, who has been the offensive player that has been the biggest difference maker? Steven: Receiver Quentin Johnston is going to be the first receiver taken in the NFL Draft. He’s 6-foot-4 with legit sub 4.4 speed. He was the offensive MVP of the Fiesta Bowl and is a 1,000-yard receiver for the first time in his career. If he’s healthy I would also add Kendre Miller, before his injury against Michigan the RB had scored a touchdown in every game this season and has rushed for over 1,300 yards. Both are future NFL guys. 4. What is it about the 3-3-5 that causes problems for opponents, and who is the Alpha Dog on the defense? Steven: The speed of the linebackers and the tight windows in pass coverage are the two biggest factors. The defense puts a lot of responsibilities on the likes of Dee Winters, Johnny Hodges and Jamoi Hodge, and they have usually answered the call. If done correctly, quarterbacks are forced to try to find openings with seven or eight defenders dropped back in coverage. It leads to interceptions or gives the DL enough time to get to the quarterback. If I had to pick one it would probably be Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, the nephew of LaDainian Tomlinson. He won the Thorpe Award as the nation’s top DB and didn’t allow a catch against Michigan. He’s a smaller corner, but physical at the point of attack. He may have allowed one touchdown all year and is actually really good in run support despite his size. 5. What are your initial impressions of Georgia, based on what TCU has said and your 10,000-foot view from outside?