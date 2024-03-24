Georgia softball hit the road hard and fast in Oxford, sweeping Ole Miss 7-0 and 10-7 in a Saturday afternoon doubleheader.

The No. 5-ranked Bulldogs (26-4, 4-1 SEC) will go for the road sweep at 2 p.m. on Sunday against the Rebels (20-10, 3-5).

Lilli Backes (10-1) pitched a one-hitter in the opener, getting all the run support she would need when Jaiden Fields broke open a scoreless tie in the fifth inning with a two-out, bases-loaded 2-RBI single.

Linda Rae Davis added a two-run single in the sixth inning to double the lead and the Buldogs added three more insurance runs on an error, a sac fly and a Sara Mosley single.

Georgia needed extra innings to complete the doubleheader sweep, winning 10-7 when Davis hit a bases-loaded, 3-RBI double and Backes (11-1) closed out the bottom of the inning.

Sydney Kuma, like Davis, had three hits to help pace a 14-hit attack.