Georgia softball overpowers Virginia Tech, rolls into Super Regionals
ATHENS — The first pillar of Georgia softball is talent according to coach Tony Baldwin, and his Bulldogs certainly put that on display this weekend.
Georgia (42-13) advanced to the NCAA Super Regionals with an 12-3, six-inning win over Virginia Tech (39-20) on Sunday at Jack Turner Stadium, capturing the Athens Regional.
Particularly after South Carolina shocked Georgia by a 2-1 count in an eight-inning game at the SEC tourney in Arkansas on May 11.
Chambley, 7-for-9 with four home runs 13 RBIs in this three-game Athens Regional, said the SEC tourney loss “burned,” while teammate Sara Mosley promised it would “light a fire” under the Bulldogs.
Georgia, after leading the SEC in home runs and scoring, had scored just one run in each of its three games leading into the NCAA Tournament.
It led to the Bulldogs getting demoted to the NCAA tourney’s 14th seed despite its best league mark (16-9) since 2009 and a second-place finish in the league.
The Athens Regional offered an opportunity to reset, and Georgia came out swinging with a 12-run first inning in last Friday’s win over N.C. Central and kept that momentum with its 8-3 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday.
“I’m proud of some of the adjustments that were made,” Baldwin said. “Our best version of ourselves, we can be a pretty good team.”
Recent Georgia softball postseason play
2022 Eliminated in Regional (Duke)
2021 WCWS appearance (0-2, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State)
2020 Postseason canceled, COVID
2019 Eliminated in Regional (Minnesota)
2018 WCWS appearance (0-2, Florida, Florida State)
2017 Eliminated in Regional (Florida State)
2016 WCWS appearance (0-2, Auburn, LSU)
2015 Eliminated Super Regional (Michigan)
2014 Eliminated Super Regional (Baylor)
2013 Eliminated in Regional (Arizona State)
2012 Eliminated in Super Regional (Tennessee)
2011 Eliminated in Super Regional (Baylor)
2010 WCWS appearance (2-2, beat Washington, Florida; lost to Tennessee, UCLA)
