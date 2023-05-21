Georgia softball overpowers Virginia Tech, rolls into Super Regionals

Georgia (42-13) advanced to the NCAA Super Regionals with an 12-3, six-inning win over Virginia Tech (39-20) on Sunday at Jack Turner Stadium, capturing the Athens Regional.

ATHENS — The first pillar of Georgia softball is talent according to coach Tony Baldwin, and his Bulldogs certainly put that on display this weekend.

Particularly after South Carolina shocked Georgia by a 2-1 count in an eight-inning game at the SEC tourney in Arkansas on May 11.

Chambley, 7-for-9 with four home runs 13 RBIs in this three-game Athens Regional, said the SEC tourney loss “burned,” while teammate Sara Mosley promised it would “light a fire” under the Bulldogs.

Georgia, after leading the SEC in home runs and scoring, had scored just one run in each of its three games leading into the NCAA Tournament.

It led to the Bulldogs getting demoted to the NCAA tourney’s 14th seed despite its best league mark (16-9) since 2009 and a second-place finish in the league.

The Athens Regional offered an opportunity to reset, and Georgia came out swinging with a 12-run first inning in last Friday’s win over N.C. Central and kept that momentum with its 8-3 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday.