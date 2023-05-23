Sydney Chambley leading Georgia softball charge into Florida State Super Regional

Chambley, who attended Mount Saran Christian School in Kennesaw, was essentially the most valuable player in the four-team event, blasting four home runs with 13 RBI.

ATHENS — Sunday’s NCAA Regional victory was sweet for the Georgia softball program, but especially junior Sydney Chambley.

“I’m just proud that we did that very well, just trusting our training and keeping it simple and playing the game that we love to play.”

Chambley made things look easy this weekend, but there were times this season that finding success was a struggle.

“It’s just kind of been a long time coming,” Chambley said, “and having my coaches on my side in the midst of the turmoil.”

Coach Tony Baldwin said Chambley’s recent breakout has been “14 weeks in the making,” but he saw signs her bat was coming to life late in the season.

“I credit Jesus and a lot of hard work to push through not getting the outcomes you want,” Chambley said of her persistence

“It’s that determination and the fighting for what you want every single day in the midst of it not going your way.”