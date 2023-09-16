If you’re looking for a tremendous offer for this weekend’s action, the FanDuel college football promo could be for you. By signing up here, you will receive $200 in guaranteed bonus bets with a $5 wager. You’ll also get $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS & $100 OFF NFL SUNDAY TICKET CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Prospective sports bettors can turn a $5 wager into $300 in bonuses with the latest FanDuel college football promo. If you sign up via our links, you’ll get a discount for NFL Sunday Ticket, plus a $200 return in bonus bets no matter what.

There’s no sugar coating this weekend in college football. There aren’t any massive showdowns between two Top-15 teams. However, football fans will likely check out Tennessee-Florida, South Carolina-Georgia, and Colorado State-Colorado. If you wager $5+ on any of these games, you’ll get $200 in bonus bets no matter what that you’ll be able to use on other games this weekend.

Click here to sign up for this FanDuel college football promo to earn $300 in bonuses this weekend.

FanDuel college football promo: Get $300 in bonuses, $200 KY pre-launch offer

FanDuel Sportsbook has a tremendous new user promo available for this weekend’s college football action. However, the offer won’t last forever. Now’s the time to get in on the action and turn a $5+ bet on any game into $300 in bonuses.

The first bonus is $200 in bonus bets that you’ll be able to spread across games in college football, MLB, the NFL, and more. You will also earn $100 off any NFL Sunday Ticket package through YouTube or YouTube TV.

The FanDuel offer is one of the best currently available, rivaling what is provided by the likes of the Caesars Sportsbook promo code special.

Register for this FanDuel college football promo

In order to earn $300 in bonuses, you’ll need to sign up for this FanDuel college football promo. Follow the instructions below to get in on the action:

Click here to sign up for this FanDuel college football promo.

to sign up for this FanDuel college football promo. Fill in your name, address, phone number, and birthdate.

Enter your email address to create an account.

Choose online banking or another method to make a deposit.

Place a wager of $5+ on any college football game.

No matter how your first bet settles, FanDuel will add $200 in bonus bets to your account. You’ll also receive a discount code via email to use when signing up for NFL Sunday Ticket.

FanDuel Kentucky brings $200 in bonuses for pre-registration

Sports bettors in the Bluegrass State will soon have access to legal online sports betting. With the launch of Kentucky online sports betting set for September 28, 2023, there is limited time remaining for pre-registration offers.

Signing up early with FanDuel Kentucky is worth considering. That’s because it gets the requirement of confirming your identity out of the way now, allowing you to get in on the action sooner on launch day. You’ll also earn $100 in bonus bets ahead of time, as well as $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

Click here to pre-register with FanDuel Kentucky to earn a $100 pre-launch bonus and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky $100 BONUS BETS & $100 OFF NFL SUNDAY TICKET CLAIM OFFER 21+ and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not an online gambling operator or gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.