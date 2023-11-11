Right now, new players who sign up and claim the current FanDuel promo code will get a 30-1 return on any NFL game. That’s good news because the Cowboys are currently favored by three scores over the Giants, making them the biggest favorite of the 2023 NFL season. In turn, a $5 wager on Dallas to win -- not cover -- will return $150 in bonus bets.

In other words, this is the perfect get to use this FanDuel promo code for NFL games.

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, WIN $150 BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

New players who redeem this FanDuel promo code offer can boost the odds on Giants-Cowboys or any other college football game this weekend. Bet $5 on either team’s moneyline to win $150 in bonuses.

America’s Game of the Week was supposed to feature two of the NFC’s best teams, but only the Cowboys have (sort of) lived up to the hype. It has been a nightmare for Brian Daboll and the Giants, and they’re likely to take another loss this afternoon. But...anything can happen when these teams take the field. Sign up with the FanDuel Sportsbook app and start winning on the games.

Use this link to sign up and activate this FanDuel promo code offer. From there, bet $5 on NFL Week 10 to win $150 in bonuses.

NFL Week 10 preview

While the Giants-Cowboys matchup might be the best game for this FanDuel Sportsbook offer, it’s not even close to the best game of the day. Jacksonville vs. San Francisco headlines the early window, with the Jaguars looking to make a statement as a legit Super Bowl contender. On the other side, the 49ers will look to avoid a fourth consecutive loss, one that could almost eliminate them from top seed contention.

Other key matchups include Los Angeles vs. Detroit. Speaking of the NFC’s top seed, though the Lions trail the Eagles right now, Detroit has a much easier remaining schedule, meaning this is one of their toughest remaining hurdles.

Claim 30-1 boosted odds with this FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel promo is a straightforward opportunity for bettors. Sign up, download the app and bet $5 on an NFL moneyline. Players who pick a winner will go home with $150 in bonus bets.

Although there is no guarantee your team wins, it’s hard to overlook the value this FanDuel promo provides. Existing users would need to risk more than $300 to net a profit of $150 on the Dallas moneyline.

Remember, new players who take advantage of this offer can bet $5 on the Cowboys to win $150 in bonuses. Think of this promo as a head start.

FanDuel promo code: How to sign up

It’s important to highlight the fact that this promo is only available in the FanDuel Sportsbook app. New users can sign up and start winning by following these simple steps:

Click here to activate this offer. There is no need to manually enter a promo code.

to activate this offer. There is no need to manually enter a promo code. Set up a new user profile and make a cash deposit of $10 or more to qualify for this offer.

Using the App Store or Google Play Store, download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

Place a $5 moneyline wager to win $150 in bonuses.

21+ and present in a state with legal gambling? Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, WIN $150 BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

DAWG NATION is not an online gambling operator or gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.