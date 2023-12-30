PrizePicks is the place to be for Saturday’s Orange Bowl showdown between Georgia and Florida State!

Florida State will have a depleted roster after players opted out to pursue the NFL Draft or entered the transfer portal, so we’ll be seeing some new faces taking the field for the Seminoles. The Bulldogs will be without some key players as well, including star TE Brock Bowers, but will have many more recognizable guys on the field this afternoon in Miami.

Who will win this battle between the team that won the last 2 national titles and the squad that feels it got a raw deal from the College Football Playoff selection committee after going 13-0 and winning the ACC this year? Tune in to ESPN at 4 p.m. ET to find out!

As of Saturday morning, PrizePicks didn’t have any projections available for FSU players, but there were plenty available for Georgia guys. So let’s take a look at some of the top plays on PrizePicks for this great matchup.

Top Picks for Georgia vs. Florida State

Carson Beck, Georgia: Lower than 255.5 passing yards

With all the opt-outs on the Florida State side, it’s possible Beck gives way to a backup midway through the third quarter with Georgia holding a big lead. Beck has had some big performances this year, but he’s also been very efficient with his passes. Look for him to carve up the Noles’ depleted defense early before taking his foot off the gas in the second half.

Ladd McConkey, Georgia: Higher than 52.5 receiving yards

McConkey has been getting healthier as the season has gone on. He’ll be on the field for the Bulldogs this afternoon, which means Beck will be looking his way early and often. All it’s going to take is a couple of big plays for McConkey to surpass the 53-yard total. We’ll take a fresh, well-rested McConkey to potentially go for 70-80 yards against FSU.

Peyton Woodring, Georgia: Higher than 8.0 kicking points

As mentioned above, we expect Georgia to roll in this game. But the Seminoles aren’t completely depleted of talent. Some of the young guys who will play on Saturday are highly rated recruits. That means Georgia might have a drive or two stall out in the red zone. That’s where Woodring will factor in. If he can knock through a couple of field goals, Georgia should give him enough extra-point opportunities to surpass this total.

How Many Picks Should You Make?

Unfortunately, since there are no FSU projections currently available, you’ll have to find a pick in a different game to pair up with the trio of picks detailed above to make it a legit PrizePicks contest. But, once you do find that pick, a 4-picks contest pays out 10x your entry fee if all your picks are correct.

Thus, a contest with a $5 entry would pay out $50 in winnings if you’re right. Just make sure you get your picks in before kickoff on Saturday afternoon!

