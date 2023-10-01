Kentucky sports betting officially launched on Thursday, September 28, 2023, and residents in the bluegrass state have the opportunity to choose from some excellent welcome offers by the major US sportsbooks. As sports bettors consider the best promos ahead of today’s NFL action, let’s discuss whether we prefer the FanDuel promo code or the DraftKings promo code.

The DraftKings and FanDuel Promos

At a high level, here are the details for each of the promos:

DraftKings is offering $200 in bonus bets. To get the $200 bonus, you simply have to sign up, make a deposit, and bet $5 on a match. You can pick one of today’s NFL games.

DraftKings Kentucky $200 BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER 18+ and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Now let’s turn our attention to Fanduel’s promo in Kentucky.

FanDuel is also offering new users a $200 bonus. Again, you just need to register for FanDuel, make your deposit and bet $5 on a game today. Then you’ll get your $200 bonus.

FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky $200 BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER 21+ and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

The welcome offers are essentially the same, and they are really excellent.

More about DraftKings and FanDuel

Launched in 2012 in Boston, Massachusetts by Jason Robins and his co-founders, DraftKing made an immediate splash on the competitive daily fantasy space. Robins and his team competed hard in the mid 2010′s daily fantasy war, fought mostly between DraftKings and FanDuel.

FanDuel was founded in 2009 by a group of five British individuals named Nigel Eccles, Lesley Eccles, Tom Griffiths, Rob Jones and Chris Stafford. Like DraftKings, FanDuel raised multiple rounds of funding and worked hard to grow rapidly in the race to acquire U.S. sports fans as die-hard users of its platform.

As online sports betting became legalized starting in 2018, DraftKings and FanDuel were superbly positioned to maximize the sports betting craze as it’s rolled out state by state since 2018 all the way through this recent week with the opening of the state of Kentucky.

Not only did DraftKings and FanDuel have massive daily fantasy user bases to leverage into sports bettors, but the DraftKings and FanDuel brands had massive brand power in the U.S. as a result of the marketing blitz during the daily fantasy wars.

Most sports fans can remember those days in the mid 2010s when nearly every commercial on TV and radio on ESPN and other outlets was promoting daily fantasy on either DraftKings or FanDuel.

Interestingly, in 2016, DraftKings and FanDuel announced intentions to merge into a single company. However, by 2017, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) had announced its intention to block the merger on anti-competitive grounds. The merged was called off in 2017.

DraftKings and FanDuel both remain the top two sportsbooks in the U.S. by betting handle. While a number of sportsbooks, big and small, continue to compete and thrive in certain markets, DraftKings and FanDuel are widely considered the biggest online sportsbooks in the U.S. across the nation.

Can You Sign Up For Both DraftKings and FanDuel?

The answer is yes. In fact, most sports bettors have a handful of active sportsbooks for a few reasons. First, it’s useful to maximize the value of signup bonuses across multiple accounts. By signing up in Kentucky for both DraftKings and FanDuel today, you can turn two $5 bets into a combined value of $400 in bonus bets. That’s reason enough for most to go ahead and do it.

But the multiple accounts serve a strong long-term purpose as well. As you bet continually over time, it’s nice to be able to shop lines and place wagers on the best odds maximizing your return potential during each bet. Because these online sportsbooks are well run apps on your iPhone or Android device, popping between them is as easy as popping between Twitter and Facebook. It’s quite simple.

We recommend both of these Kentucky sportsbook promos to all Kentucky sports fans. Take advantage of this window of high value signup bonuses that are available now.

FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky $200 BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER 21+ and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

DraftKings Kentucky $200 BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER 18+ and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Today’s NFL Slate

Here are the NFL games that you can bet on today with odds from DraftKings as of writing:

Falcons vs. Jaguars (-3)

Commanders vs. Eagles (-9.5)

Dolphins vs. Bills (-2.5)

Vikings (-4.5) vs. Panthers

Bengals (-2.5) vs. Titans

Ravens vs. Browns (-2.5)

Steelers (-3) vs. Texans

Rams (-1) vs. Colts

Buccaneers vs. Saints (-3.5)

Broncos (-3.5) vs. Bears

Raiders vs. Chargers (-6)

Cardinals vs. 49ers (-14)

Patriots vs. Cowboys (-6)

Chiefs (-9) vs. Jets

Monday night we have Seahawks (-2) vs. Giants.

