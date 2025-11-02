JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Billy Gonzales was not about to second-guess his fourth-down decision in Florida’s 24-20 loss to Georgia on Saturday.
After all, Gunner Stockton was standing on the opposite sideline, and the Florida interim head coach made clear he wanted to do everything he could to take the game out of the Georgia quarterback’s hands.
The Bulldogs’ defense saw to it the fourth-and-1 gamble at the UGA 18 failed, shifting before the snap to allow Elijah Griffin and Raylen Wilson the penetration needed to stop Jadan Baugh for no gain with Florida up 20-17.
“We had to go for it,” Gonzales insisted. “If you kick a field goal, (and) they go down and score, you’re still down a point, but no second-guessing on the play that was called.”
Indeed, Stockton — just as Gonzales feared when passing up a 35-yard field goal attempt — drove No. 5 Georgia (7-1, 5-1 SEC) down the field for the game-winning score at EverBank Stadium.
Stockton took over on his own 18-yard line with 7:54 left and the Bulldogs trailing 20-17 and needed to make a clutch, third-and-8 conversion throw to Zachariah Branch that went for 18 yards to get the initial first down and keep the driving going against the Gators (3-5, 2-3).
Stockton, 20-of-29 passing for 223 yards with two touchdowns and an interception that glanced off his receiver’s hands, was 3-of-3 passing for 38 yards on the game-winning drive that culminated with Chauncey Bowens’ 36-yard touchdown run with 4:36 remaining.
“He (Stockton) is a good football player, and he had a good game today,” Gonzales said of Stockton.
“But our defense played really good today. They moved around, they challenged him a little bit, got an interception, I’m excited about the way the guys played.”
Georgia outgained Florida 361-281 and had 20 first downs to the Gators’ 16.
Gonzales couldn’t say enough about the Gators’ effort in the wake of Billy Napier’s firing on Oct. 19, as he continuously praised the way the team came together amid the adversity of losing its head coach.
Georgia won for the fifth straight time over Florida — its longest win streak in the series since Vince Dooley’s Bulldogs won six in a row from 1978-1983.
But this time UGA only won by single digits after beating the Gators by double digits in the four previous meetings (34-20, 2024; 43-20, 2023; 42-20, 2022 and 34-7, 2021).
Fact is, Georgia would have won by double digits again had Stockton not stopped and kneeled at the 1-yard line rather than run into the end zone after converting a third-and-1 run from the 5-yard line with 1:48 left.
Had Stockton scored, the Bulldogs would have had to kick off to the Gators and allow time for Florida to possibly score a touchdown, potentially recover an onside kick, and potentially score again to win the game.
Instead, Georgia got a fresh set of downs and was able to kneel twice more and run out the clock as Florida exhausted its timeouts without the opportunity to get possession of the football again.
Gonzales gave Georgia’s coaches credit for their game plan, which limited DJ Lagway to 15-of-24 passing for 166 yards and a touchdown.
“They did a pretty good job on defense, they threw some pressures,” Gonzales said of the Georgia defense, which had five quarterbacks hurries and recorded two tackles for loss.
“They played some two-high, they played some one-high, man coverage, zone coverage behind it, they do a good job.”
Georgia’s offensive game plan also drew praise from the veteran Florida coach.
“Looking at some of the stats, they did a really good job controlling the ball in the first half, keeping the ball,” Gonzales said of Georgia’s advantageous time of possession leading into the 10-10 halftime tie. “But our defense didn’t break.”
Perhaps not, but as Gonzales pointed out, even when offensive coordinator Mike Bobo’s offense didn’t score, it was able to flip the field position. Florida had three straight second-quarter possessions that started inside its own 15-yard line.
“We got the ball with our backs against the wall,” Gonzales said, “but our defense did a great job keeping them out of the end zone.”
True, Georgia’s only first-half touchdown came on its opening possession, when Stockton led the Bulldogs on an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive capped by Dillon Bell’s 8-yard touchdown catch from Stockton.
“We play like this, we’re going to be OK in the next four games,” Gonzales said. “We have to keep pressing, and we have to keep getting better.
“If you take a look from the standpoint of what happened, or what could have happened, it’s great,” Gonzales said of the Gators leading Georgia in the fourth quarter.
“But at the end of the day, we did not win, and that’s all that matters … there are no moral victories, you either win or lose.”
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart walks on the field after arriving for their game against Florida at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, November 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fl. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Photographer: Jason Getz
108 of 108
Georgia running back Chauncey Bowens (33) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half in an NCAA football game, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 24-20 over Florida. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
1 of 108
Georgia wide receiver Noah Thomas (5) catches a touchdown pass over Florida safety Jordan Castell (14) during the second half in an NCAA football game, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 24-20 over Florida. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
2 of 108
Georgia wide receiver Noah Thomas (5) falls after catching a touchdown pass over Florida safety Jordan Castell (14) during the second half in an NCAA football game, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 24-20 over Florida. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
3 of 108
Georgia wide receiver Noah Thomas (5) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half in an NCAA football game, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 24-20 over Florida. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
4 of 108
Florida running back Jadan Baugh (13) gets tackled by Georgia linebacker Justin Williams (19) during the second half in an NCAA football game, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 24-20 over Florida. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
5 of 108
Georgia fans during the second half in an NCAA football game, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 24-20 over Florida. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
6 of 108
Florida fans react during the second half in an NCAA football game, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 24-20 over Florida. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
7 of 108
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) and other players celebrate with fans after Georgia beat Florida during an NCAA football game, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 24-20 over Florida. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
8 of 108
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) and other players celebrate with fans after Georgia beat Florida during an NCAA football game, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 24-20 over Florida. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
9 of 108
Georgia long snapper Will Snellings (51) celebrates with fans after Georgia beat Florida during an NCAA football game, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 24-20 over Florida. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
10 of 108
Georgia players celebrate with fans after Georgia beat Florida during an NCAA football game, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 24-20 over Florida. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
11 of 108
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Florida interim head coach Billy Gonzales shake hands after Georgia beat Florida during an NCAA football game, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 24-20 over Florida. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
12 of 108
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart talks to Florida safety Bryce Thornton (18) after Georgia beat Florida during an NCAA football game, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 24-20 over Florida. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
13 of 108
Georgia players celebrate with fans after Georgia beat Florida during an NCAA football game, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 24-20 over Florida. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
14 of 108
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates as he leaves the football field during an NCAA football game, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 24-20 over Florida. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
15 of 108
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates as he leaves the football field during an NCAA football game, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 24-20 over Florida. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
16 of 108
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart throws his hat as he leaves the football field during an NCAA football game, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 24-20 over Florida. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
17 of 108
Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) falls onto the field after running for a first down during the second half in an NCAA football game, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 24-20 over Florida. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
18 of 108
Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) celebrates after running for a first down during the second half in an NCAA football game, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 24-20 over Florida. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
19 of 108
Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) celebrates after running for a first down during the second half in an NCAA football game, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 24-20 over Florida. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
20 of 108
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) gets off a pass during the second half in an NCAA football game, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 24-20 over Florida. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
21 of 108
Florida wide receiver TJ Abrams (4) is not able to catch under pressure from Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette (6) during the second half in an NCAA football game, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 24-20 over Florida. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
22 of 108
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) prepares to get off a pass during the second half in an NCAA football game, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 24-20 over Florida. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
23 of 108
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) gets off a pass during the second half in an NCAA football game, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 24-20 over Florida. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
24 of 108
Florida quarterback DJ Lagway (2) is sacked by Georgia defensive lineman Nnamdi Ogboko (95) during the second half in an NCAA football game, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 24-20 over Florida. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
25 of 108
Florida quarterback DJ Lagway (2) is sacked by Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (left) during the second half in an NCAA football game, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 24-20 over Florida. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
26 of 108
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) shouts instructions during the second half in an NCAA football game, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 24-20 over Florida. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
27 of 108
Georgia running back Chauncey Bowens (33) runs for a touchdown during the second half in an NCAA football game, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 24-20 over Florida. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
28 of 108
Georgia running back Chauncey Bowens (33) runs for a touchdown during the second half in an NCAA football game, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 24-20 over Florida. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
29 of 108
Georgia wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) makes a catch and scores a touchdown during the first half in an NCAA football game, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
30 of 108
Georgia wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half in an NCAA football game, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
31 of 108
Georgia wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half in an NCAA football game, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
32 of 108
Georgia wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) celebrates with Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) after scoring a touchdown during the first half in an NCAA football game, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
33 of 108
Florida wide receiver Eugene Wilson III (3) makes a catch during the first half in an NCAA football game, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
34 of 108
Florida wide receiver Eugene Wilson III (3) reacts after a catch during the first half in an NCAA football game, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
35 of 108
Florida running back Jadan Baugh (13) gets tackled by Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette (6) and Georgia defensive back Kj Bolden (4) during the first half in an NCAA football game, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
36 of 108
Florida quarterback DJ Lagway (2) is sacked by Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette (6) during the first half in an NCAA football game, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
37 of 108
Florida quarterback DJ Lagway (2) is sacked by Georgia defensive back Kj Bolden (4) during the first half in an NCAA football game, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
38 of 108
Florida quarterback DJ Lagway (2) is sacked by Georgia defensive back Kj Bolden (4) during the first half in an NCAA football game, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
39 of 108
Georgia defensive back Kj Bolden (4) and Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette (6) celebrate during the first half in an NCAA football game, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
40 of 108
Georgia defensive back Kj Bolden (4) and Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette (6) celebrate during the first half in an NCAA football game, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
41 of 108
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) gets off a pass during the first half in an NCAA football game, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
42 of 108
Florida cornerback Devin Moore (28) makes a move after recovering a fumble during the first half in an NCAA football game, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
43 of 108
Florida cornerback Devin Moore (28) makes a move after recovering a fumble during the first half in an NCAA football game, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
44 of 108
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) runs the ball during the first half in an NCAA football game, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
45 of 108
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart appeals to a referee during the first half in an NCAA football game, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
46 of 108
Georgia fan cheer before an NCAA football game between Georgia and Florida at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
47 of 108
UGA XI, known as Boom, is escorted around the field by his handler Charles Seiler before an NCAA football game between Georgia and Florida at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
48 of 108
UGA XI, known as Boom, is escorted around the field by his handler Charles Seiler before an NCAA football game between Georgia and Florida at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
49 of 108
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and players run onto the field before an NCAA football game between Georgia and Florida at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
50 of 108
Georgia fans cheer during the first half in an NCAA football game, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
51 of 108
Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) reacts during the first half in an NCAA football game, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
52 of 108
UGA XI, known as Boom, is surrounded by members of Spirit Squad prior to an NCAA football game between Georgia and Florida at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
53 of 108
Georgia mascots Hairy Dawg poses with a member of Redcoat Marching Band prior to an NCAA football game between Georgia and Florida at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
54 of 108
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart arrives with players and coaching staff prior to an NCAA football game between Georgia and Florida at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
55 of 108
Georgia players and coaching staff arrive prior to an NCAA football game between Georgia and Florida at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
56 of 108
UGA XI, known as Boom, is surrounded by members of Spirit Squad prior to an NCAA football game between Georgia and Florida at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
57 of 108
Georgia mascots Hairy Dawg poses with a member of Redcoat Marching Band prior to an NCAA football game between Georgia and Florida at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
58 of 108
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart arrives with players and coaching staff prior to an NCAA football game between Georgia and Florida at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
59 of 108
Georgia players and coaching staff arrive prior to an NCAA football game between Georgia and Florida at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
60 of 108
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart walks on the football field as he arrives prior to an NCAA football game between Georgia and Florida at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Photographer: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
61 of 108
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) runs short of the goal line and kneels down during the fourth quarter against Florida in a NCAA game at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 24-20. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Photographer: Jason Getz
62 of 108
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) runs short of the goal line during the fourth quarter against Florida in a NCAA game at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 24-20. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Photographer: Jason Getz
63 of 108
Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) greets Georgia offensive lineman Earnest Greene III (71) during the fourth quarter against Florida in a NCAA game at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 24-20. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Photographer: Jason Getz
64 of 108
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart reacts to a call during the fourth quarter against Florida in a NCAA game at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 24-20. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Photographer: Jason Getz
65 of 108
Georgia running back Chauncey Bowens (33) runs against Florida safety Jordan Castell (14) during the fourth quarter in a NCAA game at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 24-20. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Photographer: Jason Getz
66 of 108
Georgia running back Chauncey Bowens (33) runs against Florida safety Jordan Castell (14) during the fourth quarter in a NCAA game at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 24-20. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Photographer: Jason Getz
67 of 108
Georgia defensive back Jacorey Thomas (20) reacts after forcing a turnover on downs from an incomplete pass by Florida quarterback DJ Lagway (not pictured) during the fourth quarter in a NCAA game at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Photographer: Jason Getz
68 of 108
Georgia fans react to a call that a Florida receiver did not make a catch during the fourth quarter in a NCAA game at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Photographer: Jason Getz
69 of 108
Georgia defensive back Ellis Robinson IV (1) and Georgia defensive back Jacorey Thomas (20) reacts after forcing a turnover on downs from an incomplete pass by Florida quarterback DJ Lagway (2) during the fourth quarter in a NCAA game at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Photographer: Jason Getz
70 of 108
Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) runs after a catch as he is pursued by Georgia linebacker Raylen Wilson (5) during the second half in a NCAA game at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 24-20. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Photographer: Jason Getz
71 of 108
Georgia defensive back Kj Bolden (4) watches a replay during the second half against against Florida in a NCAA game at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 24-20. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Photographer: Jason Getz
72 of 108
Florida quarterback DJ Lagway (2) fights for yardage against Georgia safety Zion Branch (2) and Georgia defensive back Ellis Robinson IV (1) during the second half in a NCAA game at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 24-20. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Photographer: Jason Getz
73 of 108
Georgia defensive lineman Nnamdi Ogboko (95) reacts after making a tackle on Florida quarterback DJ Lagway (not pictured) during the second half in a NCAA game at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 24-20. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Photographer: Jason Getz
74 of 108
Georgia defensive lineman Nnamdi Ogboko (95) tackles Florida quarterback DJ Lagway (2) during the second half in a NCAA game at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 24-20. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Photographer: Jason Getz
75 of 108
Georgia defensive back Demello Jones (15) is helped off of the field by trainers after getting injured during the second half against against Florida in a NCAA game at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 24-20. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Photographer: Jason Getz
76 of 108
Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) reacts after a first down catch during the first half against Florida in a NCAA game at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 24-20. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Photographer: Jason Getz
77 of 108
Georgia running back Chauncey Bowens (33) celebrates his 36-yard go-ahead touchdown run with Georgia running back Nate Frazier (3) during the fourth quarter against Florida in a NCAA game at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 24-20. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Photographer: Jason Getz
78 of 108
Georgia running back Chauncey Bowens (33) celebrates his 36-yard go-ahead touchdown run with Georgia running back Nate Frazier (3) and Georgia running back Cash Jones (32) during the fourth quarter against Florida in a NCAA game at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 24-20. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Photographer: Jason Getz
79 of 108
Georgia running back Chauncey Bowens (33) celebrates his 36-yard go-ahead touchdown run with Georgia wide receiver Dillon Bell (86, right) during the fourth quarter against Florida in a NCAA game at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 24-20. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Photographer: Jason Getz
80 of 108
Georgia running back Chauncey Bowens (33, center) celebrates his 36-yard go-ahead touchdown run with Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1, left) and Georgia wide receiver Dillon Bell (86, right) during the fourth quarter against Florida in a NCAA game at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 24-20. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Photographer: Jason Getz
81 of 108
Georgia running back Chauncey Bowens (33) reacts after scoring on a 36-yard go-ahead touchdown run during the fourth quarter against Florida in a NCAA game at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 24-20. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Photographer: Jason Getz
82 of 108
Georgia running back Chauncey Bowens (33) reacts after scoring on a 36-yard go-ahead touchdown run during the fourth quarter against Florida in a NCAA game at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 24-20. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Photographer: Jason Getz
83 of 108
Georgia running back Chauncey Bowens (33) reacts after scoring on a 36-yard go-ahead touchdown run during the fourth quarter against Florida in a NCAA game at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 24-20. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Photographer: Jason Getz
84 of 108
Georgia running back Chauncey Bowens (33) runs for a 36-yard go-ahead touchdown run during the fourth quarter against Florida in a NCAA game at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 24-20. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Photographer: Jason Getz
85 of 108
Georgia running back Chauncey Bowens (33) runs for a 36-yard go-ahead touchdown run during the fourth quarter against Florida in a NCAA game at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 24-20. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Photographer: Jason Getz
86 of 108
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates their 24-20 win against Florida in a NCAA game at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Photographer: Jason Getz
87 of 108
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) celebrates with Georgia fans after their 24-20 win against Florida in a NCAA game at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Photographer: Jason Getz
88 of 108
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) celebrates with Georgia fans after their 24-20 win against Florida in a NCAA game at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Photographer: Jason Getz
89 of 108
Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) celebrates with Georgia fans after their 24-20 win against Florida in a NCAA game at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Photographer: Jason Getz
90 of 108
Georgia kicker Peyton Woodring (91) kicks a field goal during the first half against Florida in their NCAA game at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Photographer: Jason Getz
91 of 108
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) attempts a pass during the first half against Florida in their NCAA game at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Photographer: Jason Getz
92 of 108
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart talks with Georgia linebacker Elo Modozie (18) during the first half of their game against Florida at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Photographer: Jason Getz
93 of 108
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart talks with a referee during the first half of their game against Florida at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Photographer: Jason Getz
94 of 108
Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) goes airborne as he is tackled by Florida safety Bryce Thornton (18) and Florida linebacker Myles Graham (5) during the first half in their NCAA game at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Photographer: Jason Getz
95 of 108
Florida quarterback DJ Lagway (2) is tackled by Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette (6) during the first half of their NCAA game at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Photographer: Jason Getz
96 of 108
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) runs against Florida linebacker Jaden Robinson (29) during the first half of their NCAA game at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Photographer: Jason Getz
97 of 108
Georgia wide receiver London Humphreys (16) is tackled by Florida linebacker Jaden Robinson (29, left) and safety Jordan Castell (14) after a catch by Humphrey during the first half in their NCAA game at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Photographer: Jason Getz
98 of 108
Georgia wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) celebrates his touchdown with Georgia wide receiver Noah Thomas (5) during the first half against Florida in their NCAA game at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Photographer: Jason Getz
99 of 108
Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) runs past the tackle attempt by Florida defensive back Sharif Denson (0) after a reception by Delp during the first quarter in a NCAA game at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Photographer: Jason Getz
100 of 108
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) attempts a pass against Florida in the first quarter of their NCAA game at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Photographer: Jason Getz
101 of 108
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) prepares for an offensive snap against Florida in the first quarter of their NCAA game at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Photographer: Jason Getz
102 of 108
Florida kicks off to start the game against Georgia in their NCAA game at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Photographer: Jason Getz
103 of 108
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart runs onto the field with Georgia players before their NCAA game against Florida at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Photographer: Jason Getz
104 of 108
Florida and Georgia fans stand for the national anthem before their NCAA game at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Photographer: Jason Getz
105 of 108
Georgia Redcoat marching band performs before Georgia’s game against Florida in a NCAA game at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Photographer: Jason Getz
106 of 108
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart walks on the field after arriving for their game against Florida at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, November 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fl. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Photographer: Jason Getz
107 of 108
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart walks on the field after arriving for their game against Florida at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, November 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fl. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Photographer: Jason Getz
108 of 108
Georgia running back Chauncey Bowens (33) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half in an NCAA football game, Saturday, November 1, 2025, Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 24-20 over Florida. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)