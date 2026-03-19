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8 minutes ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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8 minutes ago
G-Day start time, ticket information announced for 2026 Georgia spring game
Georgia will have its annual spring game to conclude spring practices on April 18.
Connor Riley
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October 17, 2025
Things to know: Georgia-Ole Miss game test of top teams
ATHENS — Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin knows a test awaits his vaunted offense at Sanford Stadium, and he’s counting on his quarterbacks to handle the moment.
Mike Griffith
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September 16, 2025
Georgia-Alabama football ticket prices on StubHub down since May
ATHENS — A pair of tickets for the Georgia-Alabama game on Sept. 27 cost less now than they did in mid-May, per an analysis of the StubHub.com secondary ticket pricing.
Mike Griffith
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