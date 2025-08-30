The No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs are back in action and so is the DawgNation Tailgate of the Week, brought to you by Kroger. This week’s tailgate is the Tent City Tailgate at Bulldog Park.

Tent City is the name affectionately given to the tailgate belonging to Bobby Moody, Mark Andrews, Johnny Jones and their families.

What once began as a cluster of tents in the Georgia-fanatic RV park has evolved into a set up with one large tent, a custom bar/food preparation station, several different grills, a deep fryer, custom furniture and a trailer with a large television between two RVs.

The hosts attempt to match their menu to the opponent who will be playing their beloved Bulldogs in Sanford Stadium, and chose a menu of smash burgers, fried macaroni and cheese, stuffed peppers, smoked cream cheese and bacon-wrapped lollipops.

While not buffalo burgers, the smash burgers are meant to reference the Thundering Herd.

The group — which welcomes visitors and extended family alike — is proud to have been a staple at every Georgia football home games and most Georgia baseball games.

Georgia kicks off the season against Marshall at 3:30 p.m.