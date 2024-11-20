ATHENS — CFP Committee chair and Michigan A.D. Warde Manuel — and former Wolverines’ D-lineman — tackled more tough another conference call Tuesday night.

There was direct talk about Georgia along with pointed questions involving schedule strength and team evaluations.

This, after the Big Ten held strong with four of the top five ranked teams in the CFP Rankings released on Tuesday night.

First things first ….

Big picture, setting the stage

New CFP executive director Rich Clark set the stage for schedule strength to carry great weight, when he spoke on the first CFP call.

“That (schedule strength) is a very important metric, it’s not the only metric, (but) it’s one that cross-cuts across conferences and team schedules,” Clark said, “and it gives us a look so we can compare teams more accurately based on their strength of schedule. It helps us to look at teams in a more fair manner.

“Record matters but we’re not trying to pick the most deserving teams, we’re trying to pick the best teams,”

So, here we are, with the top five ranked teams (Sagarin computer schedule strength in parenthesis):

1. Oregon (52), 2. Ohio State (61), 3. Texas (38), 4. Penn State (46), 5. Indiana (77).

The next five: 6. Notre Dame (67), 7. Alabama (9), and 8. Miami (59), 9. Ole Miss (44), 10. Georgia (1).

This led DawgNation to ask Manuel how the committee debates one-loss No. 4 Penn State, which has no Top 25 wins, versus two-loss No. 6 Alabama, which has four Top 25 wins?

“It (schedule strength) is a part of the discussion, and if you were in the room, you would see it is a considerable aspect of the discussion … " Manuel said.

“If it was about just strength of schedule, the rankings would probably look much different …. all they can do is play who is in front of them.”

Fair enough, but DawNation asked does the committee not consider how teams chose to schedule?

In short, Manuel’s answer was “no,” and he pointed out schedules are made far in advance.

Perhaps, but as Manuel knows, there’s a difference between scheduling Group of Five teams versus Power 5 opponents.

Georgia vs. Texas Question

Georgia beat Texas on the road, yet there are seven spots separating the teams in the rankings — even though the Longhorns have no wins over Top 25 teams, and UGA has three wins over Top 25 wins.

“Obviously, Georgia has a very good win at Texas, but as the committee analyzed the body of work of Texas versus where Georgia is at this present time, with two losses, even to Top 25 teams, we came out with Texas,” Manuel said. (Texas) is a very strong team deserving of a 3 seed. They have a top 5 defense, and Quinn Ewers is leading one of the top passing offenses in the country.

“It’s nothing against Georgia, Georgia is a great team, but they did struggle against Ole Miss at Ole Miss but had a great win this past week against Tennessee. We will continue to monitor both teams and see how it goes in the next few weeks.”

Georgia schedule strength question I

Was there consideration of moving Georgia up more, considering the more difficult schedule the Bulldogs played compared to many of the teams ranked ahead of them?

“The answer is yes, we really had a long debate as a committee about Georgia and Mississippi, Miami, Alabama, those teams, and really all the teams,” Manuel said. “We had intense conversations about those teams and a lot of consideration about where teams were ranked and why.

“It was very, very thorough. We’re dealing with very small margins, in terms of the different things we’re looking at and comparing. I can assure you the committee went through it intensely in the last couple of days.”

Georgia schedule strength ll question

The Bulldogs have played five games against seven of the CFP Committees top-17 ranked teams and won three of them — how do you weigh that strength of schedule?

It’s hard, as we look at all these teams, they are playing different schedule. It’s not the fault of one team who doesn’t have a stronger schedule, who they are playing in their conference opponents. These conferences have increased in size so there are less match-ups where you are matching the top teams each week.

“…Even with the strength of schedule we have to rely on how teams are playing and who who they are playing as well as how the other teams, regardless of strength of schedule, are playing their opponent. We look at it holistically …”

Georgia had a great game this week against Tennessee, and we will continue to look at them as they progress this season. Then there’s also

the possibility of being in the championship game… the last thing I’ll say is Georgia is behind Alabama and Ole Miss, and they’ve had head to head losses against those teams.”

College Football Playoff rankings for Week 13

(if the season ended today, projected conference champs based on highest ranked team in each conference)

1. Oregon

2. Ohio State

3. Texas

4. Penn State

5. Indiana

6. Notre Dame

7. Alabama

8. Miami

9. Ole Miss

10. Georgia

11. Tennessee

12. Boise State

13. SMU

14. BYU

15 Texas A&M

16. Colorado

17. Clemson

18. South Carolina

19. Army

20. Tulane

21. Arizona State

22. Iowa State

23. Missouri

24. UNLV

25. Illinois

College Football Playoff seeds for Week 13

(If the season ended today, matchups)

1. Oregon (First-round bye)

2. Texas (First-round bye)

3. Miami (First-round bye)

4. Boise State (First-round bye)

5. Ohio State vs. 12. seed Boise State

6. Penn State vs. 11. seed Georgia

7. Indiana vs. 10 seed Ole Miss

8. Notre Dame vs. 9 seed Alabama

