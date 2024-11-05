Georgia has three players projected among Mel Kiper Jr.’s 10 best in the ESPN NFL draft analysts most recent “Big Board” rankings.

There’s still much to play out in the 2025 NFL Draft process, but November represents a time for prospects to be putting down final and lasting impressions.

Who is going to show up for their team against elite competition?

Kiper Jr. ranks Mykel Williams — an outside linebacker for his purposes — as the No. 4 overall payer.

“The tools are all there, and his upside is immense,” Kiper Jr. penned in the ESPN pay-site article. “Scouts just need to see more consistency in his game …”

Safety Malaki Starks — coming off one of his lowest-graded games — was ranked No. 8 overall prior to the 34-20 win over Florida.

“Starks has the skill set to affect the game in a variety of ways; he’s a force against the run from the back end and doesn’t miss many tackles,” Kiper Jr. wrote. “He closes so fast in coverage, allowing him to break up some passes, and he has spent some time lined up over the slot.”

Coming in at No. 10 was Jalon Walker, a hybrid linebacker who should rank among the Nagurski Award’s top five finalists this season.

“Walker gets into the backfield as if he were shot out of a cannon, and his bend and explosion off the edge help him beat blockers and get to the quarterback or ball carrier,” Kiper wrote. “His sideline-to-sideline speed gets your attention when you watch the tape.”

Those were the only players ranked in Kiper Jr.’s Top 25, more evidence that preseason projected No. 1 pick Carson Beck has lost draft stock this season.

Beck comes in at No. 4 on Kiper Jr.’s QB rankings, behind Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, Miami’s Cam Ward and Alabama’s Jalen Milroe.

Georgia doesn’t have any backs, receivers or tight ends in Kiper Jr.’s Top 10, leaving plenty for Trevor Etienne, Dominic Lovett and Oscar Delp to play for.

The Bulldogs are void of offensive tackles in the Top 10 — a rarity — but the interior offensive line is well-represented.

Jared Wilson is viewed as Kiper Jr.’s No. 1 center, and Dylan Fairchild (No. 4) and Tate Ratledge (No. 5) rank impressively at offensive guard.

It’s worth noting Nazir Stackhouse and Warren Brinson are no longer viewed by Kiper Jr. as ranking among the Top 10 at defensive tackle.

Stackhouse and Brinson have plenty of time to make up ground, however, and this is a spot to monitor closely down the stretch.

The Bulldogs also do not have any cornerbacks ranked in the Top 10. Like defensive tackle, this is a position where Georgia has previously produced great NFL talent.

Brett Thorson ranks No. 3 in the “Kickers and punters” category, with Florida punter Jeremy Crawshaw the only player ranked ahead of him at his position.