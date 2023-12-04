clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Kirby Smart fired-up to play Florida State in matchup of college football …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart understands Florida State will be looking to make a statement at Georgia’s expense in the Orange Bowl.
Mike Griffith
Kirby Smart likens Jalen Milroe to former Heisman winner and NFL MVP Lamar …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart put Jalen Milroe hype into perspective when asked to compare the Alabama quarterback to SEC Legend Tim Tebow.
Mike Griffith
Mike Bobo ignites Georgia offense down the stretch, named Broyles Award …
ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia football is averaging 501.8 yards of offense and 40.4 points per game in Mike Bobo’s first season as offensive coordinator under Kirby Smart.
Mike Griffith
Red-hot Georgia revving up with fall temperatures cooling down
ATHENS — The college football season is winding down, but Georgia football is just beginning to get revved up.
Mike Griffith
Georgia seeks home-field mark vs. Missouri, blazing chapters into record …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart continues to make a case for this being the greatest era of Georgia football without any doubt, and yet another school record will be on the line on …
Mike Griffith
Georgia football winners and losers following SEC championship, …

Connor Riley
Kirby Smart issues official statement on playing Georgia-Florida …

Connor Riley
Georgia football 2024 roster tracker: Live updates on transfer …

Connor Riley
Kirby Smart outlines process on transfer portal, opt-outs for Georgia …

Connor Riley
Social media reacts to Georgia football, Florida State being left …

Connor Riley
