ATHENS — The Georgia-Georgia Tech game was an instant classic, even if Bulldogs fans may want to fast forward to halftime while watching the replay.

It’s important to set the record straight and stiff-arm the revisionist history threatening to take hold.

Georgia won the game in eight overtimes by a 44-42 count after trailing by two touchdowns with less than four minutes left.

It was not a matter of the Bulldogs getting the calls from the refs.

It was a matter of the better team, the more conditioned team, rising to the occasion in the clutch.

Poise over Tears

Brent Key’s teary-eyed emotional post-game speech will be remembered. Key is indeed the right man for that job, and his promise to use the loss as fuel is truly inspirational words.

But Kirby Smart’s sideline poise proved the right play on Friday night, the Georgia head coach keeping his head and making adjustments to hold off a Tech program that makes beating UGA its top priority in life each year.

Smart knew it would be a tough game, but so were those UGA road trips to Alabama, Texas and Ole Miss that his staff had to prepare for.

And, UGA had to be emotionally up to play a Top 10 Tennessee team just two weeks before or risk elimination from the 12-team College Football Field.

Georgia Tech, in-state or not, is far down the list of Georgia rivals, in all practicality, and the Bulldogs might have as many as five games still left ahead in the College Football Playoffs.

King gets Dirty

So it was that quarterback Haynes King, operating under former UGA assistant and current Jackets’ OC Buster Faulkner, could will his teammates to play like there was no tomorrow.

Because for Tech, there is no tomorrow, the Georgia game ends its relevancy this season.

King “almost” became a college football legend by beating UGA, and would have had, had the Bulldogs defense not hunkered down.

UGA’s “Dirty Dan” Jackson emerged with the Oil Painting moment, putting a hit on King that jarred the ball loose and gave the Bulldogs’ what proved to be the game-tying possession at the Tech 32-yard line with 2:05 left.

That’s when Carson Beck, the high-dollar NIL quarterback who drove a Lamborghini and dated a popular Instagram influencer, took over the plot.

It was Beck who heroically called his own number and scrambled for a first down on third-and-9 from the Georgia Tech 13 to extend the game-tying drive.

And then, in the eighth overtime, it was Beck who expertly made the call at the line of scrimmage to hand off to freshman tailback Nate Frazier for the game-winning touchdown.

This was not in the popular script for those pulling for the underdog.

Come-Beck Quarterback

Of course, the commentators didn’t tell the story of Beck, the guy who waited it out for three years at the school he signed with for a chance to start.

True, Beck fell victim to the glitz and glamour of the preseason hype and found himself on the verge of the wrong type of Georgia football legacy.

But then, two weeks before, on the first play of the second quarter down 10-0 to Tennessee, Beck took off running and ran over a Vols’ defensive back for a first down.

A fire was lit, and Beck has not slowed down since, maturing and growing right before our eyes, taking command and ownership of a Georgia offense that has a more dropped passes than any in the nation, a reshuffled offensive line, and a thin backfield.

Carson Beck — not Haynes King, who quit the team he originally signed with — came through with the game on the line.

Doesn’t America love a good, second-chance comeback story, too?

Hunkering Down

Speaking of which, that Georgia defense, gouged by triple-option-like action for 260 yards, suddenly went steel curtain, turning back the Yellow Jackets in overtime.

The Bulldogs’ defense, on the field for 93 plays — 93! — stopped Tech four of five times from the 3-yard line and once from the 1-yard line with the game on the line.

The Yellow Jackets needed just 1 yard to win in the seventh overtime after a penalty called on Georgia.

Key, the burly former Tech offensive lineman in his cut-off sweatshirt hunched over and watched King, the would-be hero, try to run it in.

Most of the 90,000 fans who braved temperatures in the 30s to support their Bulldogs, howled with pleasure when Georgia linebacker C.J. Allen made sure a 261st yard of rushing offense didn’t happen.

Allen — who also batted down a King fourth-down pass in the fourth quarter to prevent a potential game-winning field goal — made the stop.

Plot Twist

There were indeed heroes in this game, but they wore red and black, even as Georgia winning was not the Cinderella ending fringe fans and SEC-rival fans had stayed up hoping to see.

Indeed, social media indicates most of the nation watching on Friday night without a rooting interest were pulling for the underdog Yellow Jackets.

Of course, those fans didn’t know that Georgia Tech had played just one game in 19 days leading up to the contest, or that their last game was the Thursday before, giving them two extra days of prep for a Georgia team playing on a short week.

The Bulldogs had the home field, but the deck was stacked for the Yellow Jackets with the extra rest and preparation.

Moral Victory

Smart hugged Key after the game, knowing what the Georgia Tech coach surely had in the back of his mind.

The Yellow Jackets had the best shot at beating Georgia they are going to have in a long time.

It’s possible, and perhaps even likely, that Key, who was just 1-yard away from glory on Friday night, never beats these Bulldogs as Georgia Tech’s head coach.

Key says there are no moral victories, but that’s what this was for the Yellow Jackets fans, and their talk radio comments and social media posts are proving it.

It’s not the storyline any Yellow Jackets fan wants to hear,.

Nor do they want to acknowledge that Beck proved the more clutch quarterback than King, tying a school record five 5 touchdown passes even as his receivers dropped six passes.

It was Smart’s coaching staff that came up with the adjustments for stops when 3 yards or less was all that was needed to win the game on multiple occasions -- not the celebrated Faulkner, who seemingly ran out of plays.

It doesn’t fit the popular narrative, but then, neither does a team setting an SEC record with 31-straight home wins in this era of college football parity, as Georgia has done.

There was quite a story at Sanford Stadium on Friday night, and it’s important Georgia fans, above all, make sure they get it right.