ATHENS — A starting quarterback’s departure from a CFP contending team over NIL-related issues has triggered concern across college football on Tuesday.

By Thursday afternoon, there was more news, with a USC player quitting on account of a lack of playing time.

The SEC coaches teleconference on Wednesday offered an opportunity to discuss the most pressing issues in college football, NIL and the transfer portal, with some of the best minds in college football.

Abyss of Unknown

Georgia coach Kirby Smart, arguably the most successful coach when it comes to roster management, believes it’s only the beginning of such issues.

“I can tell you that I don’t think it will be the last,” Smart said on Wednesday, asked about the unintended consequences of recent NIL and transfer legislation, the way we’re moving into this abyss of the unknown.”

Hours later, it was learned USC defensive tackle Bear Alexander is planning to redshirt after not getting the snaps he felt owed.

If the alarm bells weren’t going off in coaches’ offices after UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka indicated Tuesday he’s leaving his program over unmet financial promises, Alexander’s decision to quit over playing time surely got their attention.

If such things happen at USC and UNLV, why couldn’t the same or similar circumstance arise with a player — or players — in their respective locker rooms?

And what plans might programs put in place to prevent NIL-related attrition?

Safeguards anyone?

“I’m not sure there’s any real safeguards,” said Tennessee coach Josh Heupel, whose school recently announced its fans will pay a 10-percent talent fee increase on 2025 season ticket renewals to help pay the athletes.

“NIL is certainly a component of today’s world, the landscape of collegiate athletics, not just football. At the end of the day, it’s really important that you have the right people in the building, that care about their teammates and guys around them and love competing.”

Simple math suggests there’s unrest in every football locker room, a select few unhappy with roles and considering more lucrative opportunities.

There has already been speculation that Sluka might merely be setting himself up for a bigger, better deal at a larger school with his dispute and withdraw from the Group of Five school.

Alexander, meanwhile, could stay or go from USC; there will most likely be another program willing to pay him as much or more money.

Tough Times Ahead

Smart is convinced this could be the tip of the iceberg where NIL-related, in-season opt outs are concerned.

“There’s probably going to be more and more of this going on, especially as the year goes on,” Smart predicts. “November, December, and athletic departments are going to struggle to make their commitments come to fruition.

“I think we’re going to see some really tough times in college football when all this is said and done.”

Perhaps, but some schools’ personnel losses are other schools’ gains, such as at Ole Miss, where all but about four starters were acquired via transfer.

Rebels coach Lane Kiffin, ironically enough one of the more vocal critics of current NIL and transfer rules, threw his arms up when asked about programs’ ability to protect their teams.

“I don’t know the safeguard part, that’s really above me,” Kiffin said. “They (players) have contracts now, they’re not like professional sports where the contracts are public, or as detailed because they aren’t employees, technically.

“It’s a flawed system so we try to work our way through it the best we can.”

The Locker Room

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, whose Longhorns have risen to No. 1 in the AP poll, indicated that amid these choppy NIL and transfer waters, team culture is more important than ever.

“I don’t know about the future ….” Sarkisian said, sharing the uncertainties ahead with a pending but unsettled revenue sharing plan.

“What I do know is we have a really good culture at the University of Texas, we pour into that culture,” Sarkisian said. “We’ve got a team that tries to serve one another, and I think that’s something we try to hold on to.

“We think it’s relatively unique to us, that maybe we don’t have to deal with so many of those issues that other schools have.”

That’s been the winning formula for Smart, whose Bulldogs won back-to-back national titles since the adaptation of the NIL and more liberal transfer rules.

“I think it’s more about the relationship, the connection and knowing the players you sign,” Smart said. “The better you know them and the better they know you (and) the expectations of what it’s going to be like when you join our team — and how we practice and what we do is really important to convey kids nowadays, so they know what they are getting themselves into.”

Immediate playing time is not a given and certainly not promised at Georgia, where opportunity for development and premium competition on a day-to-day basis in the promise.

Auburn coach Hugh Freeze would like to think his program can offer the same, but still, NIL can create perception of the sort of financial inequities trigger players to considering looking elsewhere.

“I’m constantly always trying to figure out how do you manage if the locker room feels like there are inequities, that’s always a concern I have,” Freeze said. “The truth is, I don’t know it will ever be fair in everybody’s eyes, but at the same time, see that this is a blessing, that you (the player) are able to be blessed like that, like so many before you haven’t been.”

The Dotted Line

Rationale is one thing, but as LSU coach Brian Kelly pointed out, contractual obligations will provide much more effective accountability.

That’s what made the executive order Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed into action last week so important.

The order allows for colleges in Georgia to directly offer (and manage) the NIL compensation paid to student-athletes without penalty from the NCAA or the schools’ member conferences.

“Getting that legislation passed now puts that back through the universities, and now those contracts can be written a lot differently,” Kelly noted, presumably with other states following suit by the time the revenue sharing plan is in place.

“When you are dealing with a third-party, and collectives and NILs, universities are at arm’s length so its much more difficult to put in the language necessary to see that a quarterback doesn’t leave halfway through the season or a guy doesn’t opt-out of a bowl game.”

Perhaps it’s just a matter of the system keeping up with new rules, and the unintended consequences they have brought.

Until then, coaches will work overtime to manage and maintain players, fighting to keep their programs relevant as the ground shifts in the in the college football world.