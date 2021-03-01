Georgia sports roundup: Women’s basketball earns double-bye for SEC tournament, baseball sweeps weekend series

It’s hard to have a better end to the regular season than the Georgia women’s basketball team did on Sunday, as the Lady Bulldogs knocked off the Florida Gators 95-80.

Georgia was led by senior Jenna Staiti, who finished with career-high 30 points and 13 rebounds in the win. Senior Maya Caldwell add 27 points of her own, which was also a career-best.

The win put Georgia’s regular-season record at 18-5, with the Lady Bulldogs going 10-5 in SEC play. The win over Florida comes just days after a close loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

“For us to get a win today after falling short on Thursday speaks to the resilience of this team and their ability to process, build and learn in real time, then prepare and get ready for the next game,” head coach Joni Taylor said . “I think they understand how important it is to go into the tournament playing well, so they took care of their business today.”

Georgia finished as the No. 4 team in the rugged SEC, earning a double-bye in the SEC basketball tournament taking place this week in Greenville, S.C. The Bulldogs will not play until Friday and will play either Kentucky, Auburn or Florida depending on the earlier results of the tournament.

Should the Bulldogs win, they would likely face No. 1 seed Texas A&M in the semifinals. In the latest mock-bracket put out by the NCAA, Georgia is listed as a No. 3 seed.

The Top 16 Reveal + Regions 👀 Here is the bracket preview if the NCAA Tournament started today! ➡️ https://t.co/Vq0I3dTDDd#ncaaW pic.twitter.com/VvrTqZgXPg — NCAA Women’s Basketball (@ncaawbb) February 28, 2021

Georgia baseball sweeps Gardner-Webb

It was another successful weekend for the Georgia baseball team, as it swept all four games of its series against the visiting Gardner Webb Bulldogs.

The most exciting game of the weekend came on Saturday when the Bulldogs used a walk-off home run from Josh McAllister to pull out a 3-2 win. It would be one of two Georgia’s wins on the day, as the Bulldogs won the second game of the double-header 5-1.

“We want to make sure we get them out there and get them experience those eight freshmen who have thrown for us,” Georgia baseball coach Scott Stricklin said. “It is valuable for them to go in there in games, no matter what the score is, to go out there and get to compete. They get that adrenaline and try and get themselves out of jams.”

Sunday’s game was not quite as dramatic, with Georgia winning 17-3. The 17 runs scored were the most Georgia has had in a game so far this season. The Bulldogs are now 7-1 on the season, having won their last seven games after dropping the season-opener against Evansville.

Georgia returns to action on Wednesday when it visits Kennesaw State. The game was moved from Tuesday due to weather concerns. The Bulldogs picked up a mid-week win last week over Georgia State.

Georgia softball shuts out Georgia Tech

Much like their baseball counterparts, the Georgia softball team enjoyed a perfect weekend, as the Bulldogs went 3-0 in games played on Saturday and Sunday.

Georgia beat Georgia State 7-0 and Miami of Ohio 9-1 on Saturday. Then on Sunday, the No. 19 Bulldogs blanked in-state rival Georgia Tech 11-0.

“Up and down the order, I’m proud of the team for getting runs early in the game and making adjustments midway and pounding it home in the end,” head coach Lu Harris-Champer said following the win.

Savana Sikes led Georgia’s efforts at the plate, going 4-for-4 while knocking in four runs and scoring three times. Starting pitcher Mary Wilson Avant threw 4.0 shutout innings, striking out five and gave up just two hits to earn the win.

Ring the Bell 🐶🔛🔝 ᴛᴇᴄʜ ᴡʀᴇᴄᴋᴇᴅ‼️ Georgia blanks Georgia Tech in five innings to finish the week 4-0! The Dawgs are back in action Wednesday for a doubleheader with Alabama State at #TheJack. #Team25 | #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/iL7gOqYHkl — Georgia Softball (@UGASoftball) February 28, 2021

Georgia next takes on Alabama State on Wednesday before hosting Charleston Southern, UAB and Mercer as a part of the Bulldog Classic at Jack Turner Stadium this weekend.

