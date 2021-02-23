Two Georgia women’s basketball signees named 2021 McDonald’s All-Americans

The Georgia women’s basketball team is enjoying its best season in recent memory, sporting a 17-4 record and 9-4 mark in the SEC. The No. 17 Bulldogs seemed poised for a deep NCAA tournament run, led by head coach Joni Taylor.

And the Bulldogs will add some impressive firepower to their 2022 team, as two Georgia signees were named McDonald’s All-Americans on Tuesday.

Jillian Hollingshead of Powder Springs, Ga., and Reigan Richardson of Huntersville, N.C. were both named to the 2021 McDonald’s All-American team. Among SEC teams, only South Carolina signed more McDonald’s All-Americans in this cycle with four.

This is the first time in program history that Georgia has signed two McDonald’s All-Americans in the same recruiting class.

“We are obviously delighted for Jillian and Reigan,” head coach Joni Taylor said. “To be considered among the top 24 players in the country is a testament to how hard they have worked to get where they are today. I have no doubt our fans will enjoy watching them play over the next four years. More important than any honor or stat is who they are as people, and I truly mean that.

“Our staff has been so impressed with their maturity and commitment to earning an outstanding education at the University of Georgia. We are thrilled that Jillian and Reigan are part of the Lady Bulldog family.”

Hollingshead and Richardson both signed with Georgia this past November, along with Alina Sendar and Kimora “Kimmie” Jenkins. ESPNw rates Richardson as the No. 34 overall player in the country and Hollingshead No. 37.

The Bulldogs are led by seniors Jenna Staiti, Gabby Connally and Que Morrison. Georgia returns to action on Thursday when it hosts the visiting Kentucky Wildcats.