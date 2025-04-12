ATHENS — A promising night ended with great disappointment for the Georgia baseball team.

The No. 1-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks handed the No. 6-ranked Bulldogs a 13-3 defeat before a sellout crowd of 3,633 at Foley Field.

The teams play again at 4:02 p.m. on Saturday (Stream, SEC Network-Plus)

Georgia (30-6, 8-5 SEC) jumped out to a 3-0 lead on the Razorbacks (32-3, 12-1) and their star pitcher, Zach Root (6-1), in the second inning of Friday night’s game

A Christian Adams’ walk and Daniel Jackson double set up Devin Obee’s RBI-groundout to put the team on the board first.

Arkansas evened the score in the top of the fourth, getting to starter Brian Curley its second time through the batting order.

Curley’s final inning consisted of a hit batter, a double and two singles before he finished the frame, the score tied as he walked off the hill having fanned five while allowing four hits, two earned runs and no walks.

Georgia was in prime position to take the lead back in the bottom of the fifth with Ryland Zaborowski and Robbie Burnett — their top hitters and home run leaders — coming up to bat.

Root, however, had settled in and struck out both — deflating the crowd.

Georgia loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the sixth, but Branch could not replicate his second-inning home run, his flyout to center ending the inning.

Things turned bad for Georgia from there on.

UGA reliever JT Quinn (0-1) walked the lead-off hitter in the top of the seventh on four pitches, and after a fly ball out, suffered an RBI triple that brought Wes Johnson out to the mound.

Johnson’s words helped Quinn find his groove enough to strike out the next two batters and finish the inning.

It proved a brief reprieve, as UGA needed four pitchers to record the final six outs, Arkansas striking for two runs in the eighth, and an eye-popping seven in the ninth.