clock icon
clock icon
0 minutes ago
By Sarah Spencer, Sports reporter
Profile
Profile
Email
Email
Twitter
Visit our Twitter page.
Share
Facebook
Visit our Facebook page.
Twitter
Share on Twitter
Reddit
Share on Reddit
Email
Email
Link
Copy link
Article
Article
Latest Baseball
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
July 13, 2025
Georgia baseball gets offseason lift, star Tre Phelps announces return
ATHENS — The start of Georgia baseball season is well off, but the Bulldogs learned they will be better off with rising star Tre Phelps announcing his return for another …
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
June 6, 2025
SEC baseball shaken entering Super Regional play, 9 of 13 eliminated
ATHENS — The so-called “Road to Omaha” continues, but with a few less stops in the SEC than expected.
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
June 2, 2025
Georgia baseball season comes to a shocking end, numbers don’t add up
ATHENS — Wes Johnson was searching for answers he knew simply weren’t there after his Georgia baseball team was eliminated from the NCAA tournament on Sunday afternoon.
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
June 1, 2025
Georgia eliminated from NCAA tourney, drops dramatic 11-9 slugfest to …
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
June 1, 2025
Georgia among several SEC teams with backs to the wall, surprising NCAA …
ATHENS — Wes Johnson is laser-focused on winning two games against the likes of Oklahoma State and Duke to stay alive Sunday, but upon reflection, the Georgia baseball coach …
Mike Griffith
Leave a Comment