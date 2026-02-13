clock iconclock icon
By Sarah Spencer, Sports reporter
Georgia baseball gets offseason lift, star Tre Phelps announces return
ATHENS — The start of Georgia baseball season is well off, but the Bulldogs learned they will be better off with rising star Tre Phelps announcing his return for another …
Mike Griffith
SEC baseball shaken entering Super Regional play, 9 of 13 eliminated
ATHENS — The so-called “Road to Omaha” continues, but with a few less stops in the SEC than expected.
Mike Griffith
Georgia baseball season comes to a shocking end, numbers don’t add up
ATHENS — Wes Johnson was searching for answers he knew simply weren’t there after his Georgia baseball team was eliminated from the NCAA tournament on Sunday afternoon.
Mike Griffith
Georgia eliminated from NCAA tourney, drops dramatic 11-9 slugfest to …
Mike Griffith
Georgia among several SEC teams with backs to the wall, surprising NCAA …
ATHENS — Wes Johnson is laser-focused on winning two games against the likes of Oklahoma State and Duke to stay alive Sunday, but upon reflection, the Georgia baseball coach …
Mike Griffith
