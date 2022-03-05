No. 14 Georgia baseball drops second game of weekend series with No. 19 Georgia Tech , 7-0

ATHENS – The No. 14-ranked Georgia baseball team created plenty of opportunities to score on No. 19-ranked Georgia Tech, but was unable to scratch any runs across in a 7-0 loss. The Bulldogs (8-2) loaded the bases twice and stranded five runners in scoring position before a crowd of 3,547 Saturday at Foley Field.

Georgia was able to get into the Yellow Jacket (10-1) bullpen in the fourth inning after getting eight baserunners in the first three frames. The reserve arms gave UGA a much tougher time, though, as it only fielded three baserunners the rest of the game. Georgia coach Scott Stricklin mentioned his desire to get into the Georgia Tech pen early after his team’s loss Friday night. “Once [the score] was 8-1, that was the goal to make sure that we got into the bullpen a little bit to make tomorrow, (Saturday) to make Sunday more challenging,” he said. It was the second of a three-game series. The teams will finish the weekend at Coolray Field, home to the Gwinnett Stripers, in Lawrenceville on Sunday. Georgia Tech beat Georgia 11-7 in the series opener Friday night at Russ Chandler Stadium in Atlanta. Bulldog starter Liam Sullivan struggled and exited early, allowing 3 hits, 3 walks, and 2 earned runs in 2.2 innings of work.

Georgia Tech’s Tres Gonzalez and Drew Compton landed the game’s first two punches in the third inning with a pair of RBI singles. Gonzalez plated John Anderson with a single to left and Compton drove in Andrew Jenkins in consecutive at-bats. Sullivan was relieved by Michael Polk during the following at-bat, who ended the inning three pitches later. The Bulldogs loaded the bases for the second time in the bottom of the third, but a fielder’s choice putout kept them off the board. Georgia Tech led 2-0 at the end of the third. Jaden Woods took over mound duties in the fifth inning. The former All-SEC Freshman tallied a couple of strikeouts but gave up 5 hits, a walk, and 2 earned runs in 3 frames. Yellow Jacket second baseman Tim Borden hit a solo home run to lead off the top of the seventh. The sophomore blasted a Woods fastball over the centerfield wall for his second bomb of the weekend. Georgia Tech extended its lead to 4-0 thanks to an Andrew Jenkins sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Anderson.

Yellow Jacket relief pitchers Cody Carwile and Aeden Finateri covered innings four through nine. Both pitched three scoreless innings and allowed just three combined baserunners. Freshman Coleman Willis dealt a scoreless eight inning before Compton delivered a two-RBI single in the ninth inning to extend Georgia Tech’s lead to 6-0. Willis walked Borden, which scored Gonzalez from third base for the seventh and final Yellow Jacket run. Georgia Tech claimed the game, and the series, three outs later.

UGA News