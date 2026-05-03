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By Jack Leo, AJC Varsity Reporter
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ArticleArticle Latest Baseball
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Top high school MLB prospect shares special connection to Luckie family
Trevor Condon has been shocking people with a baseball bat since he hit his mother with a line drive when he was four years old.
Jack Leo
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Breakout star Daniel Jackson aims to power Georgia baseball to SEC …
Daniel Jackson wrote “30-30” on his whiteboard at home.
Sarah Spencer
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UGA, Georgia Tech baseball coaches disagree on value of neutral site game
Georgia Tech’s and Georgia’s baseball coaches expressed polar opposite views on playing a midweek game at Truist Park on Tuesday night.
Jack Leo
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Wes Johnson has Georgia baseball atop SEC standings and bringing in …
ATHENS — Wes Johnson quickly became known as “The Wizard” by his players for his baseball acumen, turning Georgia into an annual contender.
Mike Griffith
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Georgia baseball leans on its power heading into Top 5 battle against …
When Georgia gave up eight runs to Georgia State in the top of the eighth inning, it looked like the No. 5 Bulldogs might be headed for a disappointing midweek loss.
Sarah Spencer
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