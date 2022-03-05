No. 14 Georgia baseball comeback stymied, falls 11-7 to No. 19 Georgia Tech

ATLANTA – A six-run eighth inning was not enough for the No. 14-ranked Georgia baseball team to top No. 19-ranked Georgia Tech in an 11-7 loss Friday at Russ Chandler Stadium in Atlanta. The Bulldogs (8-1) made 3 errors in their first loss of the season, whereas the Yellow Jackets (9-1) were flawless defensively in front of an electric sellout crowd.

The loss marked the first of three bouts with the Yellow Jackets scheduled for this weekend, as the two teams will play at Foley Field in Athens Saturday and finish the series at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville on Sunday. Bulldog third baseman Josh McAllister led his team at the plate, finishing 2-of-4 hitting with a two-RBI double. Georgia ace Jonathan Cannon, who carried a 0.00 ERA into Atlanta, was overpowered by an explosive Georgia Tech lineup. The heralded junior gave up 6 earned runs, 7 hits, a walk, and a home run in 6 innings of work. Cannon struck out eight. Yellow Jacket starter Charles Huff was extremely sharp, surrendering just 1 earned run, 3 hits, and 2 walks in 7 innings. Georgia Tech’s Chandler Simpson drew first blood in the bottom of the first inning. The leadoff man reached on a single to left field and scored from third base on an Andrew Jenkins ground ball to third base.

Josh McAllister fielded the grounder with plenty of time to throw Simpson out at home, but a high throw allowed the Yellow Jacket to slide under the tag with no outs. Drew Compton bought Georgia Tech two insurance runs two at-bats later with an RBI double. Compton snuck the double past McAllister and down the third-base line to plate Jenkins and Kevin Parada. The Yellow Jackets led 3-0, scoring the first earned runs on Cannon this season. Collins put the Bulldogs on the board in the fourth inning with a solo home run. The powerful DH muscled an inside fastball over the right-field wall and into the pines behind it to cut Georgia’s deficit to 2. Georgia Tech swiftly responded with a single, a double and a bomb of its own in the bottom of the fourth. Colin Hall and Stephen Reid reached second and third base with no outs before Tim Borden hit a three-run bomb to center field. The Jackets led 6-1 at the end of the fourth inning. The Bulldogs started making noise again in the seventh inning when their first two hitters reached base on balls. A double play followed by Huff’s sixth strikeout kept Georgia trailing 6-1.

Georgia Tech tallied two more runs in the seventh inning thanks to a sacrifice fly from Reid and a Hall RBI double. UGA sprung to action in the eighth inning, starting by loading the bases with no outs before Cole Tate was hit by a pitch to score its second run. Two strikeouts later, Parks Harber hit an RBI single to right field, scoring Randon Jernigan. Cory Acton drove in two more runs with another single to right field. Suddenly, Georgia trailed by just three. That brought McAllister to the plate, where the third baseman whacked a two-RBI double down the right-field line to further trim the Yellow Jacket advantage. McAllister was thrown out at third base, ending the side. UGA was behind 8-7. Georgia Tech responded quickly again, this time to the tune of a three-run eighth inning. Jenkins and Tres Gonzalez both split the infield with consecutive RBI singles to score Simpson, Brandon Prince, and Parada.

The Jackets entered the ninth inning leading 11-7. A groundout, a lineout and a strikeout later, Georgia Tech claimed game one of the weekend series. Georgia will look to even the series with its inner-city rivals at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Foley Field.

