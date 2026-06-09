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By Hunter DeLauder, Sports Intern
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For Kolby Branch, Georgia trip to Omaha carries extra weight
Kolby Branch watched his brother Kyle’s Oklahoma Sooners upset No. 2-seeded Georgia Tech one week ago.
Hunter DeLauder
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‘Turns out its hard to beat Georgia baseball once.’ Social media sounds …
It had already been a special season for the Georgia baseball team heading into this past weekend’s series against Mississippi State.
Connor Riley
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Daniel Jackson cements his Georgia legacy by powering Bulldogs to Omaha
ATHENS — With Sour Power raining down at Foley Field and the Bulldogs celebrating in the background, Wes Johnson and Daniel Jackson shared an embrace.
Sarah Spencer
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‘You just saw a bunch of resilient guys’: Everything Wes Johnson said …
Georgia defeated Mississippi State 11-9 in 10 innings on Sunday to sweep the Athens Super Regional and clinch the school’s first trip back to the College World Series since …
Hunter DeLauder
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Georgia baseball headed to CWS after wild super regional sweep in Athens
Daniel Jackson has dominated for Georgia all season.
Sarah Spencer
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