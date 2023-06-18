Charlie Condon’s return and Wes Johnson’s coaching for LSU at world series lifts Georgia baseball

ATHENS — Georgia baseball is bringing back arguably the best young hitter in the college ranks and the new head coach is padding is resume in Omaha. A pretty good start to the offseason for the Bulldogs’ baseball program got even better when Condon, the SEC Freshman of the Year and National Freshman Hitter of the Year, announced he would return to Georgia.

Skenes, a transfer from Air Force groomed by Johnson this past year in Baton Rouge, fanned 12 batters and scattered five hits while allowing only two runs in his 7 2/3 innings pitched in the 6-3 win over Tennessee. Chip Towers , Dawgnation Georgia AD Josh Brooks — an LSU graduate and former Nick Saban student manager — is counting on Johnson to mold the 2024 UGA pitching staff in such a manner. To those ends, Brooks will apply his operations background to oversee the $45 million committed to an overdue facilities’ renovation that should put Georgia on par with many of the others in the ultra-competitive SEC. UGA baseball fans have not seen their team make the College World Series since the 2008 team scored a runner-up finish, and the so-called Diamond Dawgs have not won the CWS since 1990. But watching what Skenes did on Saturday night and has accomplished this season provides great optimism.

Skenes, per ESPN, increased his velocity from 92-95 mph to 97-101 while sharpening up his slider. “That improvement is in large part due to pitching coach Wes Johnson, widely regarded as one of, if not the best, pitching coaches on earth,” Per ESPN author Kiley McDaniel in a pay-site article. https://www.espn.com/mlb/insider/story/_/id/37820504/lsu-baseball-mlb-farm-system-college-world-series-2023 Skenes has 200 strikeouts on the season, just three away from breaking a Ben McDonald single-season record some thought might not ever be reached. “He threw backwards,” Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said, per The Advocate. “Throws a hundred miles an hour and he threw backwards on our guys. " I don’t know what his changeup numbers are, and my angle is not that great, but I would imagine his changeup usage and strike percentage changeup-wise was as good as it’s been all year. He was effective with his whole arsenal.”

tennessee-to-open-college-world-series/article_f5d76d82-d3d1-533c-a46d-fe2df0d6e15c.html Johnson shared his knack working with pitchers comes down to speed. “I’ve increased players velocity on the mound, that’s what’s out there,” the new Georgia baseball coach said. “Trackman is a big part of that. There is a lot of technology we use, but at the end of the day everybody is going to say velocity.” The previous Georgia staff did not have the benefit of a so-called “pitching lab” that would lend itself to the type of technology common at other top SEC baseball programs. The previous lack of a commitment to such facilities has cost the Bulldogs more than one in-state prospect, as some other SEC programs are willing to waive out-of-state scholarships, essentially neutralizing the advantages UGA felt it had with the Hope scholarship.

Johnson is aware of the challenges, but he sees the great potential with an athletic director and fanbase behind him, and an elite rising star returning to the heart of the Georgia batting order. First things first, Johnson will finish out with LSU, which will take on No. 1 seed Wake Forest at 7 p.m. on Monday (ESPN).

UGA News