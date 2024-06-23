clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Charlie Condon wins Golden Spikes Award, caps amazing Georgia baseball …
ATHENS — Charlie Condon became the first player in Georgia baseball history to win the prestigious Golden Spikes Award winner on Saturday night.
Mike Griffith
Georgia baseball College World Series parting shots from North Carolina …
ATHENS — Georgia baseball was perhaps only inches short — Slate Alford’s deep, deep fly ball to centerfield, caught by a leaping defender — from filling today’s 2 p.m. …
Mike Griffith
Georgia baseball works on No. 1 recruiting class as Charlie Condon moves …
ATHENS — Georgia baseball has no plans of slowing down, even as Charlie Condon moves on.
Mike Griffith
Georgia baseball adds Stetson Bennett’s brother, Chipola transfer Knox …
ATHENS — Two years after Stetson Bennett threw out the first pitch in the opening series for the Georgia baseball team one of his younger brothers is coming to play for the …
Mike Griffith
Tre Phelps gives Georgia baseball a core to build on, ‘huge part’ of …
ATHENS – Tre Phelps understandably shifted focus off himself after Georgia’s elimination loss to NC State Monday night.
Jack Leo
