By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
The best stats, numbers and wins of Kirby Smart’s first 100 victories at …
ATHENS — It was another big win for Georgia on Saturday. The Bulldogs took down the No. 1 ranked team on the road country, a first for Smart in his now ninth season at …
Connor Riley
Georgia football podcast: UGA deserves better response from SEC after …
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics …
Brandon Adams
Carson Beck and Georgia pass catchers know they must ‘fix’ passing …
ATHENS — When a reporter stated that Carson Beck wasn’t at his best on Saturday, Kirby Smart pushed back pretty hard.
Connor Riley
Kirby Smart explains what happened on squib kick, why Georgia went for it …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart wants his team to be aggressive. It certainly played that way on Saturday, with the Bulldogs relentlessly attacking the Texas Longhorns.
Connor Riley
