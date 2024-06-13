ATHENS — Georgia baseball has no plans of slowing down, even as Charlie Condon moves on.

Condon, named on Wednesday as the Dick Howser Trophy winner as the best player in college baseball, is widely projected to be a top pick in the upcoming Major League Baseball Draft (July 14-16).

But even as the likes of Condon and Athens Regional MVP Corey Collins and former All-SEC Defense catcher Fernando Gonzalez move on, there is great promise for the program to keep moving forward.

‘I’m going to work sun up to sun down to do that,” Johnson said at his final press conference of the season.

“We moved in the right direction and we have to continue to go out and recruit as we have been already, and continue to get good quality players in here that fit our ballpark and what we’re trying to do,” Johnson said.

“If you do that, with the way things go with the transfer portal, you should put yourself in a position every year to have success.”

The Bulldogs are working on their next incoming freshman recruiting class and the transfer portal opened on June 3 and runs through July 2.

Dean Weaver, a relief pitched on Georgia’s 2008 College World Series runners-up, said first-year coach Wes Johnson has already proven how capable he is at shaping a roster.

“The fact he was able to bring in a couple of guys out of the portal from Day One that were huge contributor was impressive,” Weaver said during the On the Beat Show.

“Every year is going to be tough, it’s always catching up with the Joneses, but with his mindset and what he’s able to do recruiting, having also coached and recruited in the SEC at Arkansas, Mississippi State and LSU, he has a good foundation and he’ll go after the right guys.”

The Bulldogs have the makings of a strong nucleus returning, already.

Tre Phelps, who accounted for three of Georgia’s seven hits in the Bulldogs’ season-ending 8-5 loss to N.C. State in the Super Regional, will be back to lead a hitting attack that figures to be just as fierce.

Phelps belted 12 home runs and his .699 slugging percentage is tops among the returning players.

Slate Alford and Kolby Branch are both draft eligible, but there’s a chance either or both could be back.

Alford, in his first season at UGA after transferring in from Mississippi State, is the leading returning hitter with a .300 batting average and ability to play multiple infield positions.

Branch, the transfer from Baylor who set a school record with four grand slams among with 17 home runs, is also expected back in Athens.

Catcher Henry Hunter provided leadership this season even when not in the lineup for any of his 19 starts and could once again be a vocal presence in the Georgia dugout.

Many on the Bulldogs’ pitching staff will be a year older and wiser after playing for Johnson, previously the pitching coach for 2023 College World Series champ LSU and the Minnesota Twins before that.

The postseason starting rotation of Leighton Finley, Zach Harris and Kolten Smith all have remaining eligibility, as do relievers Chandler Marsh (draft eligible), Matthew Hoskins and Jarvis Evans.

All of those players had a hand in Georgia earning the No. 7 national seed with a 43-17 record and advancing beyond NCAA Baseball Tournament regional play for the first time since 2008.

“I’m going to be around supporting the program regardless of where I am,” said Condon, who was in Omaha, Neb., on Thursday night for the Howser Trophy.

“This program will be really dangerous the next couple of years.”