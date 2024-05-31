ATHENS — Charlie Condon has a peaceful, easy feeling as he leads Georgia baseball into NCAA regional action.

Condon, the SEC Player of the Year, is widely projected as the No. 1 pick in the Major League Baseball draft.

But the 6-foot-6 redshirt sophomore from Marietta isn’t looking past the next pitch, something Bulldogs’ coach Wes Johnson believes sets him apart.

“The great ones have a different mind, and that mind will do different things,” Johnson said, asked what characteristic he noted about Condon after taking control of the program last spring.

“The way they think of the field, you usually see it carry over to off the field, in terms of being excellent or having drive, or wanting to win at everything they do, but doing it with a purpose and plan.”

Condon’s plan for the Georgia postseason, which begins with a 1 p.m. game against Army in the Athens Regional at Foley Field on Friday, is to maintain his routine.

“It’s knowing I play my best brand of baseball when I’m focused on the pitch that’s coming to me next,” Condon said, asked about not getting caught up in the distractions that can accompany being the nation’s home run and batting average leader.

“It’s knowing that what’s important for me, and I know for the rest of this group right now, is going to Omaha and getting back to the national championship.”

Here are 10 things about Condon to know that might not seem so obvious, or in some cases even relevant to baseball: