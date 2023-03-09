Georgia baseball handles Georgia Southern pitching again in 9-4 win

UGA earned its second in-state series win in five days after taking two out of three from Georgia Tech last weekend.

Georgia baseball laid another beatdown on Georgia Southern’s pitching staff thanks to four home runs.

Georgia’s freshmen led the way in both phases of the game in a 9-4 win at Southern’s Paulson Stadium in Statesboro.

Redshirt freshman and reigning SEC Co-Player of the Week Charlie Condon launched two home runs with five RBI. Condon, who co-leads the Bulldogs (10-3) with six homers this season, produced nine total RBI in two games against the Eagles (7-6) this week.

True freshmen Kolten Smith, Matthew Hoskins and Leighton Finley answered coach Scott Stricklin’s call after UGA surrendered 11 runs to the Eagles last night. The 10th-year skipper wanted to see improvement from his young relievers, stating he would need all of them to get through a daunting SEC slate this season.

Smith, Hoskins and Finley proved themselves trustworthy in the win, combining for four hits and four earned runs with 10 strikeouts in 6.1 innings.

Smith had the most impressive night, allowing just two hits and a run with four strikeouts in 3.1 innings.

The Bulldogs beat the Eagles by a 17-11 count on Tuesday. The teams will face off once more time at 6 pm. on March 29 in Athens.