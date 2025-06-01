ATHENS — Wes Johnson is laser-focused on winning two games against the likes of Oklahoma State and Duke to stay alive Sunday, but upon reflection, the Georgia baseball coach certainly knows his stuff.

Many things Johnson said entering the postseason have come to fruition, most notably how important it is to “erase” the past and start a new season.

Fans of the nationally-No. 7 seeded Bulldogs won’t look past the noon first pitch against the Cowboys at Foley Field, when Georgia will be facing a 6-foot-5 lefty who is 10-1 with a 2.77 ERA named Harrison Bodendorf.

Johnson reminded the media and his team Saturday night that these Bulldogs are a talented group that’s played a lot of good baseball and overcome elite competition this season.

But can Georgia hitters snap back into form fast enough after striking out five times with runners in scoring position in the 6-3 loss to Duke?

This is where Johnson will truly need to be the “Wizard” his fans and players believe that he is.

A look from 10,000 feet, however, shows Georgia isn’t the Lone Ranger among SEC teams on Sunday — only four of the 13 NCAA tourney record SEC teams enter Sunday games without a loss, nine facing elimination.

Perhaps more amazingly, three of the SEC teams with losses are ranked among the Top 5 in the nation in the RPI rankings — including No. 1 Vanderbilt, No. 2 Georgia and No. 4 Texas.

So much for the computer rankings and SEC power — so far, at least.

Johnson also said last week that recent trends show that teams that go deep into the SEC Baseball Tournament don’t fare well in NCAA regional play.

Guess who played in the SEC tourney title game? Vanderbilt and Ole Miss — two of the nine SEC teams facing elimination on Sunday.

SEC baseball tourney results

Saturday winner’s bracket games

• No. 14-seed Tennessee 10, Cincinnati 6

• No. 3-seed Arkansas 12, Creighton 1

* No. 4-seed Auburn 8, Stetson 5

• No. 6-seed LSU 12, vs. Dallas Baptist 0

• Duke 6, No. 7-seed Georgia 3

• No. 9-seed Florida State 10, Mississippi State 3

• Louisville 3, No. 1-seed Vanderbilt 2

• UTSA 9, No. 2-seed Texas 7

* No. 5-seed North Carolina 11, Oklahoma 5

Saturday elimination games

• Florida 17, Fairfield 2 in Conway, S.C. regional

• No. 10-seed Ole Miss 8, Western Kentucky in Oxford regional

• Kentucky 7, South Carolina Upstate 3, in Clemson regional

• No. 16-seed Southern Miss 6, Alabama 5, in Hattiesburg regional, Alabama eliminated