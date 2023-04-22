Dawgnation Logo

Georgia baseball walk-off bomb sweeps No. 5 Arkansas

Georgia baseball coach Scott Stricklin addressed his team Georgia’s win over No. 5 Arkansas at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Kari Hodges/UGAAA)
Kari Hodges
Jack Leo

Special to DawgNation

ATHENS – Parks Harber added the crown jewel to its postseason resume, sweeping No. 5 Arkansas with a walk-off bomb on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (23-17, 7-11 SEC) rallied from an 8-4 deficit in the bottom of the ninth, winning 9-8 at an electric Foley Field.

