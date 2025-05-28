Wes Johnson has no illusion about how good his Georgia baseball team can play when dialed in.

The Bulldogs’ fans will be hoping to see just that when UGA (42-15) opens the NCAA regional its playing host to against America East Conference tourney champ Binghamton (29-24) at noon on Friday.

There will be a second game at 6 p.m. on Friday at Foley Field between No. 2 regional seed Duke (37-19) and No. 3-seed Oklahoma State (28-23).

Georgia fans, however, will stay present throughout and Johnson will be counting on that home field advantage to keep his team locked in on themselves — and not the competition.

Johnson noted earlier this season that, sometimes, the “illusion of competition” and the pressure that brings can affect a team’s performance.

“I think that’s the beauty of being at home, it’s a little bit easier to eliminate that illusion,” Johnson said. “We did a scrimmage thing (Sunday) and we did really well at it, and it was over, and I asked them, ‘Why were we so good?’

“We didn’t have the illusion that there was the other team, and we just played the game,” he said. “I think we need to continue to do that and drive those points home, and go from there.”

The winner of the Georgia regional will face the winner of the Oxford, Miss, regional hosted by No. 10 national seed Ole Miss (40-19).

The Bulldogs’ postseason run will be keyed by its pitching, as much as anything, and Johnson likes where Georgia is at.

“I’ll tell you what, I think we’re in a really unique position, I think we’ve borderline got two aces,” Johnson said. “Leighton Finely has been throwing the ball exceptionally well, (and) Brian Curley has been throwing the ball well.”

Finley is 2-2 with a 5.08 ERA in 62 innings this season, while Curley is 4-3 with a 3.21 ERA in 61.2 innings pitched.

Finley has gone five or more innings in six of his past seven starts and is coming off a start against Texas A&M that saw him allow just three hits and two runs in six innings of work.

Curley has gone five innings or more in the past nine games, not allowing more than five hits in any of them.

Johnson said one of those two pitchers will likely get the start on Friday in Georgia’s tourney opener.