Georgia baseball scores program-best 16 runs in eighth inning, crushes Auburn 24-7

Georgia baseball got off the mat and on the board in the SEC, earning a loud and vital first conference win at Auburn. The Bulldogs (15-9, 1-5 SEC) appeared to take out the frustration of their first five conference games and avoided a sweep.

UGA’s booming bats quieted the hostile Plainsman Park, run-ruling the Tigers (16-7-1, 2-4) 24-7 in Saturday’s series finale. Georgia used eight hits and eight free bases to erupt for a program-record 16 runs in the eighth inning to take a 24-7 lead. UGA batted around twice in the inning. Parks Harber led the offense, hitting an explosive 5 for 6 with a homer, a pair of doubles, five RBI and four runs. The powerful Connor Tate mashed his eighth and ninth homers of the season, hitting 2 for 6 with four RBI and three runs. Georgia rectified several of the key mistakes that cost it in the series’ first two games. The same Bulldog lineup that hit 6 for 29 with runners in scoring position on Thursday and Friday was 11-for-20 hitting on Saturday.

UGA also protected an early 3-0 lead, which it failed to do in the two losses. It was far from a cheery weekend for Georgia, but its ability to build on an early lead while holding off an SEC lineup should provide some momentum entering next week. Georgia will try to further bolster its nonconference resume by sweeping Georgia Southern at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Foley Field. The Bulldogs beat the Eagles (11-11, 3-1 SBC) by scores of 17-11 and 9-4 two weeks ago. Sweeping Georgia Southern, which hosted an NCAA Regional last season, can cover for some of UGA’s struggles in the country’s top conference. But the Bulldogs will likely need to beat some top 25 SEC teams and avoid sweeps if they want to earn an NCAA Tournament bid. A slew of simple mistakes allowed Auburn to win Game One and kept Georgia from staging a comeback in Game Two.

Indeed, the Bulldogs were a strike - and then an errant throw - away from beating Auburn on Thursday night and winning the series. RELATED: Georgia baseball ninth inning collapse leads to 7-6 loss at Auburn A pair of base running blunders shorted the Bulldogs two potential runs in Game Two and they fell 6-3. A 1-5 start to SEC action is certainly less than ideal for Georgia, but Saturday’s win could have been its most important game yet. Taking back-to-back sweeps to start the conference slate would be devastating enough on its own without considering UGA’s upcoming schedule. The Bulldogs’ last eight SEC opponents are all ranked in the top 25. Georgia also avoided the mental frustration that two winless weekends to start SEC play could cause.

StatBroadcast , Dawgnation

