ATHENS — Georgia baseball moved up to No. 5 in the major polls on the heels of winning its home series with previously No. 1-ranked Arkansas over the weekend.

The Bulldogs are No. 5 according to the rankings released on Monday by D1Baseball.Com, Baseball America and the USA Today Coaches Poll after winning a home series over a No. 1-ranked team for the first time since accomplishing the feat against Mississippi State in 1993.

Georgia (32-6) looks to bring momentum into its game with No. 14-ranked Georgia Tech (29-7) when the teams meet 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Truist Park in Atlanta.

UGA catcher and team captain Henry Hunter, who hit the walk-off home run on Sunday in the bottom of the 12th to beat the Razorbacks — who dropped to No. 2 in the D1Baseball.Com rankings — explained the Bulldogs’ mentality in the decisive game of the series.

“We wanted to get back on track, we know what we’re capable of, we’ve been working hard as a group we wanted to get it right and be as good as we can,” Hunter said. “We know the expectation here and we know the standard we’ve set, we want to meet it every time we go out, and that one felt good.”

Texas, which swept Georgia in Austin April 4-6 and took two of three from Kentucky last weekend, occupies the D1Baseball.Com No. 1 spot.

Other SEC teams ranked in the Top 10 of that poll include No. 4 Tennessee, No. 5 Georgia, No. 8 Auburn and No. 9 LSU.

Coach Wes Johnson’s UGA team continues to lead the nation in home runs, now with 98 — 12 ahead of second-place Tennessee (86) and 18 ahead of third-place Arkansas (80).

The Bulldogs are tops among power conference in scoring (368) and tied for second in the NCAA with High Point (368) behind VMI (391).

Arkansas ranks fourth in scoring (366), while Georgia’s Tuesday night opponent, Georgia Tech, ranks fifth with 363 runs scored this season.

The Yellow Jackets are coming off a three-game home sweep over fellow ACC member Cal (8-5, 15-5, 4-3) after they fell to Auburn by a 9-8 count last Tuesday in Atlanta.

Here’s a look at the remainder of the Georgia Bulldogs baseball dates:

April 15: Georgia Tech, 7 p.m., Atlanta (Truist)

April 17-19: At Vanderbilt, Nashville

April 22: At Clemson, 8 p.m., Clemson

April 24-26: Vs. Oklahoma, Athens

April 29: Vs. Kennesaw State, 7 p.m., Athens

May 2-4: At Missouri, Columbia

May 9-11: At Alabama, Tuscaloosa

May 15-17: Vs. Texas A&M, Athens

May 20-25: At SEC Baseball Tournament, Hoover, Ala.

May 30-June 2: NCAA Regionals, TBD

June 6-9: NCAA Super Regionals, TBD

June 13-23: College World Series, Omaha, Neb.

No. 5 D1Baseball.Com Top 25 Poll

1. Texas (29-5)

2. Arkansas (32-5)

3. Clemson (33-6)

4. Tennessee (31-5)

5. Georgia (32-6)

6. Oregon State (26-7)

7. Florida State (28-7)

8. Auburn (26-10)

9. LSU (31-6)

10. UCLA (28-7)

11. Ole Miss (27-9)

12. North Carolina (28-8)

13. UC Irvine (25-8)

14. Georgia Tech (29-7)

15. Alabama (29-8)

16. Oregon (24-10)

17. Louisville (26-9)

18. Oklahoma (25-10)

19. Vanderbilt (26-10)

20. Troy (26-11)

21. Coastal Carolina (27-9)

22. Arizona (25-10)

23. Southern Miss (24-12)

24. West Virginia (30-4)

25. TCU (28-9)