ATLANTA – Georgia baseball planted its flag in the heart of the state, topping Georgia Tech in the baseball version of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate on Tuesday at Truist Park.

The No. 5-ranked Bulldogs (33-6, 10-5 SEC) beat the No. 14-ranked Yellow Jackets (29-8, 14-4 ACC) by a 5-2 count in the Spring Classic to benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

It was a winner-take-all matchup for the in-state rivalry, breaking the recent tradition of an early-season weekend series with visits to both campuses and Coolray Field.

What looked like an offensive matchup between two top-10 scoring units quickly turned into a bullpen battle. The Georgia staff’s strength in numbers won out, limiting the Yellow Jackets to two runs on four hits.

It was Georgia Tech’s lowest scoring total of the season.

Opener JT Quinn set the tone for a Bulldog bullpen that finished with 12 strikeouts and four walks allowed. Quinn was relieved after a scoreless first inning, the first of 10 different Bulldogs pitchers in the win.

The Bulldogs stacked 10 hits, two of which left the yard. Both of Georgia’s homers came in a go-ahead, three-run fourth inning.

Georgia Tech had just tied the game at two runs, reviving the gold-and-white half of Truist Park’s lower bowl. Devin Obee didn’t let the buzz last long, though, mashing a solo homer into the Chop House behind right field to take the lead for good.

Bulldog fans kept barking as Henry Hunter doubled off the wall and scored on a Kolby Branch homer on the next at-bat.

The Bulldog offense settled in with a couple small ball runs in the first inning before bringing the boom in the fourth. Ryland Zaborowski knocked an RBI single followed by a bases-loaded walk by Nolan McCarthy for an early 2-0 lead.

Georgia Tech made its best rally attempt in the eighth inning, putting runners on second and third with two outs. The pivotal moment on the big league mound wasn’t too big for Matthew Hoskins, who fanned the last hitter of the inning with a 97 mph fastball.

Georgia also avenged its last trip to play Georgia Tech in Atlanta. ACC umpires at Tech’s Russ Chandler Stadium called the game due to inclement weather halfway through the fourth inning, three outs before Georgia’s 9-3 lead would have become eligible for a win.

The Bulldogs overcame another controversial call on Tuesday night. Georgia’s offense was rolling in the first inning and jumped to a 2-0 lead to load the bases for Obee with one out.

The Duke transfer hit a ground ball to Tech shortstop Carson Kerce

UGA will visit the ACC’s top-ranked squad, No. 3 Clemson, next Tuesday at 8 p.m. The Bulldogs beat the Tigers 4-3 in 15 innings at Foley Field last season.

Clemson took a 2-1 series win over Tech earlier this year.