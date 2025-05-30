ATHENS — Georgia didn’t waste any time taking its first step in the NCAA Baseball Tournament after a 3 1/2-hour weather delay.

The nationally No. 7-seeded Bulldogs (43-15) jumped on America East champ Binghamton for five runs in the first inning en route to the 20-3 win on Friday afternoon.

A sellout crowd of 3,630 was on hand at Foley Field after skies cleared following a threatening storm front that brought moderate wind and showers.

Georgia will next play the winner of Friday night’s late game between Duke (37-19) and Oklahoma State (28-23) at 6 p.m. on Saturday, while the Bearcats (29-25) will face the loser of the Friday night contest in an elimination game at noon on Saturday.

Georgia clubbed five home runs on Friday, its nation-high total now at 138 — 96 of them coming in the friendly Foley confines, where the team improved to 30-4 this season.

Daniel Jackson, a sophomore transfer from Wofford who attended North Springs (Ga.) High School hit two 3-run home runs, the second of which staked UGA out to an 8-2 lead in the third inning.

Tre Phelps accounted for another two home runs, raising his season total to 10, the Bulldogs now boasting eight of nine players in the starting lineup with 10 or more home runs this season.

Nolan McCarthy, a transfer from Kentucky, hit his 11th home run in the bottom of the eighth inning sparking a three-run inning that capped the scoring and brought out a sixth Binghamton pitcher.

Georgia shortstop Kolby Branch was 4 for 4 at the plate -- his four hits a career high --as the Bulldogs banged out 15 hits, drew 10 walks and scored in six of the eight innings they batted.

UGA starter Leighton Finley (3-2) delivered a career-high 114 pitches before exiting with two outs and the bases clear in the top of the seventh inning.

Ohio State transfer Zach Brown pitched the final 2 1/3 innings, allowing one run in the ninth after yielding back-to-back, two out doubles.

Finley, a towering 6-foot-5 right-handed pitcher from Richmond Hills (Ga.), scattered four hits, walked one and allowed two runs while fanning seven batters.

This season’s Georgia team has presented more quality in its pitching rotation, with staff ace Brian Curley (4-3, 3.21 ERA) primed for Saturday’s start against the winner of the Duke-Oklahoma State game.

The winner of the NCAA Baseball Regional in Athens will face the winner of the Oxford, Miss., regional hosted by No. 10 national seed Ole Miss in a best-of-three Super Regional (June 6-9, times TBA).

The Bulldogs and Rebels are two of the record-13 teams from the SEC in the NCAA tournament -- eight of them hosting among the 16 regional sites.

The Bulldogs grew deeper in the batting lineup on Friday with the return of Golden Spikes Award semifinalist Robbie Burnett, UGA’s home runs (20), RBIs (66) and stolen bases (17) leader.

Burnett was back in the lineup for the first time since being sidelined with hamstring issues in the regular-season finale against Texas A&M on May 15.

Burnett was 0-for-4 hitting at the plate, but he did draw a walk and score a run while taking on the right field assignment.