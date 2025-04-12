ATHENS — Georgia baseball bounced back against No. 1-ranked Arkansas on Saturday.

The Bulldogs took a bite out of the Razorbacks, winning 7-6 at Foley Field, setting up a pivotal showdown in Sunday’s 1 p.m. start.

Georgia home run and hitting leaders Robbie Burnett and Ryan Zaborowski found their swings after getting shut down on Friday night, each homering and driving in multiple runs on Arkansas’ pitching.

The Bulldogs (31-6, 9-5 SEC) didn’t waste any time scoring en route to breaking what had become a four-game SEC losing streak with Friday night’s 13-3 loss to the Hogs 32-4, 12-2).

Nolan McCarthy pushed the first run across the plate with an RBI single to right, and Zaborowski followed with a two-RBI single to left.

The Bulldogs, as they had the night before, held a 3-0 lead in front of a sellout crowd of 3,633.

Arkansas answered with a run off UGA starter Kolten Smith, but then Georgia — unlike Friday night — kept its bats going.

Burnett drilled his 16h homer of the year in the second inning (a two-run shot), and after the Hogs answered with a run, Zaborowski hit his 16th homer of the year in the third to make it 6-2.

The teams traded runs in the sixth before Arkansas threatened a late rally in the eighth, scoring two runs to cut the lead to 7-5.

Georgia turned to Charlie Goldstein with those two runs already across the plate and two more Hogs on base with two outs.

Goldstein, who underwent offseason surgery and was recently removed from the starting rotation, induced a flyout to centerfield to end the inning.

Goldstein was unable to get through the ninth inning, however, walking the lead-off hitter and allowing a single to the next, putting runners on first and third for reliever Matthew Hoskins with Foley Field fans on edge.

The tension mounted when Hoskins dealt a wild pitch to the first batter he faced, allowing a run that cut the lead to 7-6, and moving the tying run to second — still, with no outs.

Hoskins’s 3-2 offering had enough movement to get Arkansas clean-up hitter Brent Iredale to bounce out to short, and then Hogs’ leading hitter Cam Kozeal to groundout to second for the second out.

The game-tying run moved to third, but the fans were optimistic, clapping loudly when Arkansas Kuhio Aloy stepped into the batter’s box.

Ahoy, who hit a two-run homer in his previous at-bat, drew a walk on a 3-2 pitch, thickening the plot as Ryder Helfrick came to the plate.

Johnson, perhaps wanting to calm nerves, strolled to the mound for a visit, opting to leave Hoskins in the game to face Helfrick, who had homered in the second inning.

Hoskins worked the count full before drawing a check-swing third strike to seal the 7-6 win.