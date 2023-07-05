Georgia baseball’s Charlie Condon named Baseball America’s Freshman of the Year amid Team USA success
Georgia baseball slugger Charlie Condon is still running red-hot in the summer months.
Condon was named Baseball America’s Freshman of the Year on Wednesday following a historical season at UGA and a blistering start for USA Baseball’s Collegiate National Team.
Condon will look to lead the Bulldogs back to the NCAA Tournament before he becomes eligible for the MLB Draft at the end of next season.
