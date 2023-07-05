Dawgnation Logo

Georgia baseball’s Charlie Condon named Baseball America’s Freshman of the Year amid Team USA success

Georgia baseball 1B/OF Charlie Condon celebrates a home run against then-No. 3-ranked Arkansas on April 22, 2023. (Photo/Kari Hodges, UGAAA)
Kari Hodges
Jack Leo

Special to DawgNation



Georgia baseball slugger Charlie Condon is still running red-hot in the summer months.

Condon was named Baseball America’s Freshman of the Year on Wednesday following a historical season at UGA and a blistering start for USA Baseball’s Collegiate National Team.

Condon will look to lead the Bulldogs back to the NCAA Tournament before he becomes eligible for the MLB Draft at the end of next season.

