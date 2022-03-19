Georgia takes 12-11 slugfest win over Mississippi State, clinches series over reigning national champs

UGA clinched the series win over the reigning national champion Maroon Bulldogs with the victory, having knocked off Mississippi State by an 11-0 count on Friday night.

The teams meet again at noon on Sunday in the series finale.

Cole Tate came through with the game-winning hit for Georgia (16-3) on Saturday, delivering a bases-loaded, one-out, walk-off RBI single. Cole Tate was 2-for-4 hitting with 2 RBIs against the Maroon Bulldoghs’ pitching.

It’s the 600th career win for UGA coach Scott Stricklin, and his 250th at UGA.

Corey Collins led the Bulldogs at the plate on the day, 3-for-3 with 4 RBIs, with a home run to go with his two walks.