ATHENS – Georgia baseball has nine games to make itself an NCAA Tournament team.

No more nonconference opponents. No more mid-week games.

Just three straight weekends wrestling for ground in the conference and the tournament bubble against SEC East competition.

It’s a home stretch of sorts for the No. 19-ranked Bulldogs (32-12, 10-11 SEC), starting with No. 13 Vanderbilt in Athens this weekend.

UGA will continue its chase for the coveted 15-win mark in the conference – which all but guarantees a postseason berth – at 6 p.m. on Friday (SEC Network+).

A series win would put Georgia at 12-12, meaning it would only need to win three of its last six games to hit 15 wins.

“Yeah, I mean, we’re in a good spot,” UGA coach Wes Johnson said. “Everybody knows the numbers. I’ve seen all kinds of crazy stats that people text me and shoot me over. Still, we know this: 15 wins is pretty much your golden ticket.”

Johnson points his team’s focus back to this weekend, where he admits the Commodores (32-13, 11-10) present plenty of problems on the mound. Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin is known for building teams around powerful pitching, and Johnson said Corbin’s 2024 squad is no different.

By no means does Johnson believe the Commodore staff is untouchable. Vanderbilt has the sixth-best team ERA in the SEC (4.40) and has allowed seven runs in each of its last three games.

Johnson does believe the Bulldogs will struggle to attack Vanderbilt without discipline at the plate.

“When (their pitchers) have had to come in the strike zone, teams have hit them a little bit,” Johnson said. “But when the chases open up, boy, their guys have run through, and they’ve got the kind of stuff that can make you chase. If we can limit that, we’ll put ourselves in a good position offensively.”

Johnson will look for Corey Collins to set the tone in that category. The fourth-year Bulldog, who leads the nation with a .599 on base percentage, has seen plenty of SEC pitching and bats like it.

Collins enters Friday with a rather impressive on-base streak. Georgia’s main leadoff hitter has reached base nine straight times without a hit.

“He’s been in a lot of three-ball counts,” Johnson said. “At that point, guys have to make a decision: ‘Are we going to go ahead and groove him a fastball when he’s got 13 homers?’”

Fresh off becoming Georgia’s career and single-season home run leader, Charlie Condon will chase more history this weekend. Condon is three homers shy of tying the NCAA’s BBCOR era single-season record, a mark set last year by Florida’s Jac Caglianone.

Condon, who hit his 30th on Tuesday, has homered in four straight games.

Collins, Condon and the rest of Georgia’s elite offense will look to take the pressure off starter Leighton Finley early on Friday. Finley, who has started UGA’s last three Friday nights, is coming off a strong, two-run performance against top-ranked Texas A&M.

Charlie Goldstein is slated for his first SEC start since suffering from shoulder fatigue in early April. The Bulldogs’ ace has allowed two earned runs in five innings of relief work since returning from the injury.

The Commodores enter the series one game above the Bulldogs in the SEC, tied for the No. 6 spot. UGA, which sits at No. 8, could ascend as high as No. 5 by Sunday.