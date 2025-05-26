Georgia learned that it would be hosting a Regional in the 2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament on Sunday night.

The Bulldogs are the No. 7 overall seed in the tournament, which released its full field on Monday.

Joining Georgia in the Athens Regional are Duke, Oklahoma State and Binghamton. Should Georgia advance, it would host a Super Regional. The winner of the Athens Regional will play the winner of the Oxford Regional.

Georgia is one of eight SEC teams to host a Regional in the tournament. The Bulldogs went 42-15 on the season and 18-12 in SEC play. Of the top eight seeds, six come from the SEC.

The Bulldogs hosted a Regional and Super Regional last year, where Georgia ultimately fell to NC State. Georgia has not advanced to the College World Series since 2008.

Despite losing Charlie Condon, last year’s Golden Spikes winner, Georgia actually had a better record in SEC play. The Bulldogs have seven players with at least 10 home runs, with Robbie Burnett leading the team with 20. Slate Alford, Georgia’s lone First Team All-SEC representative, is hitting .325 with 17 home runs and 60 RBIs.

From the pitching standpoint, Brian Curley has emerged as the team’s top starter, with Leighton Finley likely to be the team’s No. 2 option as the NCAA Tournament begins.

Head coach Wes Johnson was recently given a contract extension following another strong season in Athens. The hope entering the NCAA Tournament is that Georgia takes another step forward.

“I think he’s got a great understanding of this new world, obviously, the evolution of college athletics, and how to attack the portal and build a team in this new world. He’s really cerebral,“ Georgia Athletic Director Josh Brooks said. ”I think his understanding of technology and how to develop players, and he can pitch that in recruiting. And he’s a great human being. Someone who loves Georgia, someone I love being around and working with. It’s just, he checks every box.”

Game times and television assignments for the Athens Regional will be announced at a later time.

Any available all-session or single-game tickets for the 2025 NCAA Athens Regional will go on sale online only starting Tuesday, May 27 at 7 p.m. at https://georgiadogs.evenue.net/list/BBS.

Athens Regional teams, participants, seeds for 2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament

Georgia Duke Oklahoma State Binghamton

NCAA Baseball Tournament top seeds, regional hosts