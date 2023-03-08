Georgia baseball hammers Georgia Southern, 17-11
Georgia baseball continued its dominance over in-state competition, sinking Georgia Southern 17-11.
The same Bulldog (9-3) offense that powered a weekend series win over Georgia Tech exploded on the Eagles (7-5) at SRP Park in North Augusta, South Carolina.
The two teams will play again at 6 p.m. tomorrow at Southern’s Paulson Stadium in Statesboro.
UGA’s offense simply hit harder than Georgia Southern on a night where neither pitching staff appeared to settle in at the neutral site.
The Bulldogs scored eight of their runs on two swings. Redshirt freshman Charlie Condon towered a bases-clearing triple to center field to take a 4-3 second inning lead.
The reigning SEC Co-Player of the Week extended an 11-game hitting streak, hitting 1 for 5 with four RBI.
Parks Harber then blew the game open with an opposite-field grand slam for his sixth home run over the year in the seventh inning.
Georgia finished with six extra base hits, compared to Southern’s two.
Kyle Greenler and Chandler Marsh helped slow the Eagle offense, combining for nine strikeouts in 4.2 scoreless innings. The Bulldogs scored eight unanswered runs while Greenler and Marsh were on the mound.
Georgia coach Scott Stricklin said freshman Kolten Smith would likely start against the Eagles tomorrow. The righthander has six strikeouts, four hits and one earned run in 3.1 innings this season.
