Georgia baseball hammers Georgia Southern, 17-11

The same Bulldog (9-3) offense that powered a weekend series win over Georgia Tech exploded on the Eagles (7-5) at SRP Park in North Augusta, South Carolina.

The two teams will play again at 6 p.m. tomorrow at Southern’s Paulson Stadium in Statesboro.

UGA’s offense simply hit harder than Georgia Southern on a night where neither pitching staff appeared to settle in at the neutral site.

The Bulldogs scored eight of their runs on two swings. Redshirt freshman Charlie Condon towered a bases-clearing triple to center field to take a 4-3 second inning lead.

The reigning SEC Co-Player of the Week extended an 11-game hitting streak, hitting 1 for 5 with four RBI.

Parks Harber then blew the game open with an opposite-field grand slam for his sixth home run over the year in the seventh inning.

Georgia finished with six extra base hits, compared to Southern’s two.